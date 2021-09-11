Gators vs. Bulls: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators and USF Bulls kick off.

Photo: Dan Mullen; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

The Florida Gators are set to kick off their second game of the 2021 season with a short trip to Tampa to face the South Florida Bulls on Saturday.

Much like week one's matchup against Florida Atlantic, USF isn't the most fear-inducing team on the Gators schedule, to put things lightly. However, this game will give UF plenty of live reps to clean up their performance before the nation's No. 1 team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, rolls into Gainesville next week.

You can find out everything you need to know about today's contest below.

No. 13 Florida Gators (1-0) vs. USF Bulls (0-1)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: ABC

Weather: Cloudy, 83° with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff, according to Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 211/391 [XM]

Odds (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook): Florida is favored over USF by 28.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 1-0. UF and USF last met on September 11, 2010, in Gainesville, where the Gators defeated the Bulls 38-14.

Important stories

The rundown

USF is one week removed from a 45-0 loss to the NC State Wolfpack - this should be considered an easy win for the No. 13 Gators, but that doesn't mean UF should treat the game as such.

Quarterback Emory Jones struggled in his starting debut a week ago by throwing two interceptions and averaging just 4.2 yards per attempt. In order to erase any doubt about his ability entering Alabama week, Jones needs a strong bounce-back performance against the Bulls on Saturday. Otherwise, the chatter and intrigue in Jones' backup, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, will only increase.

The Gators' secondary could also benefit from an improved performance after allowing FAU's N'Kosi Perry to throw for 261 yards a week ago. UF rotated cornerbacks opposite of Kaiir Elam, and while there weren't many explosive plays given up at CB2, a combination of penalties, poor angling against the run, and open receivers down the sideline showed up on film more than once.

Florida will want to correct those issues before going up against Alabama sophomore phenom QB Bryce Young next week.

