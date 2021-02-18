LB Ventrell Miller Returns for Fifth Season at Florida

The Florida Gators updated their football roster on Thursday morning ahead of the team's first spring practice. Although the roster has certainly changed, drastically in some sports, compared to the 2020 season, there remains one constant that had come into question since the season's end.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller, who emerged as UF's starting middle linebacker last year, has returned for a fifth season with the Gators.

There was no clear indication on whether or not Miller would return or declare for the NFL Draft this offseason, following his productive redshirt junior season and while Florida experienced significant roster turnover. However, the Lakeland (Fla.) native was included in the Gators' latest roster update.

Serving as the heir to three-year starting middle linebacker David Reese II last season, Miller would tally 86 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and three pass breakups in 11 games - each stat ending in a career-high. Miller earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice throughout the season, for his performances against Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Although the Gators defense struggled as a whole in 2020, Miller served his role well and should continue to hold down the middle linebacker spot moving forward. However, look for younger contributors such as Ty'Ron Hopper and Derek Wingo to step into larger roles after reserve linebacker James Houston IV entered the NCAA transfer portal in January.