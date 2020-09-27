SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Ventrell Miller Starts Strong as New 'Leader' of Florida Gators Defense

Zach Goodall

There were questions entering the season as to whether or not redshirt junior Ventrell Miller would be able to live up to the standard of play that David Reese II set in the middle of the Florida Gators defense over the past three years.

The MIKE position isn't an easy role. The middle linebacker is often tasked with communication between all three levels of the defense while serving a key role against the run and pass.

Miller accepted the challenge after playing weak-side in 2019 and trained to correct his flaws this offseason, as had issues with sideline-to-sideline speed and in coverage at times throughout his career. Miller shed 15 pounds to enhance his athleticism, and the early returns have been outstanding.

In Florida's season-opener against Ole Miss on Saturday, Miller recorded an SEC-leading 15 total tackles and 13 solo tackles, among all defenders in the conference in week one, along with a sack and two tackles for loss in his first start at MIKE. The Gators defeated the Rebels by a score of 51-35, in Oxford, Miss.

"That’s what we expect out of him," head coach Dan Mullen said of Miller's performance post-game. "He’s one of the leaders of our defense, if not the leader of the defense out there, being our middle-backer."

Miller's 15 total tackles against Ole Miss nearly double his previous career-high of eight, set against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2019 Orange Bowl.

Florida didn't hold up all too well as a defensive unit against the Rebels, allowing 613 total yards and 443 passing yards to quarterback Matt Corral and head coach Lane Kiffin's explosive, new-look offense. Miller shares some blame, notably giving up a 33-yard deep catch to Rebels' tight end Kenny Yeboah early in the fourth quarter on a drive that led to an Ole Miss touchdown - in fairness, while Florida held a commanding lead. He also missed a couple of tackles, which was to be expected across the nation after a lack of spring camp this year.

But, all in all, Miller gave UF's defense life in moments where it was needed, including two one-yard run stops in three plays to force an Ole Miss punt with 7:29 left in the second quarter, as the game was tied. He was also consistently around the ball at multiple levels of the field, showing off his improved speed.

Mullen believes that Miller is in a position to succeed now after earning playing time a year ago. "He was kind of a newer guy," Mullen said of Miller, who played in 12 games (starting 11) as the MONEY weak-side linebacker in Florida's defense last season, recording 55 total tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Perhaps what's most improved, though, is Miller's confidence in knowing he's the man in the middle for this Gators' defense. The guy that his teammates will depend on this year.

"Now I think he knows he’s the leader of the defense, and you saw that and you expect that from him," said Mullen. "I talk to him all the time about that, we need that steady performance from him week-in and week-out because he’s the guy that everybody looks to.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kiffin Suggests Ole Miss, Florida Have Planned Pregame Demonstration

The Gators and Rebels coud be working together on a pregame demonstration.

Zach Goodall

by

Iknownow

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels Live Blog and Updates

No. 5 Florida Gators take on the Ole Miss Rebels in today's SEC opening-day weekend.

Zach Goodall

by

Brandon Carroll

Five Key Takeaways from Florida's Win Over Ole Miss

Check out our five key takeaways from Florida's season-opening win over Ole Miss.

Zach Goodall

PFF: Two of SEC's 'Most Exciting' to Play in Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss

Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts and Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee are two of the SEC's "most exciting" players entering the 2020 season, per PFF.

Zach Goodall

Game Balls: 'Kyle to Kyle' Sparks Gators Record-Setting Offense in Week 1

The Florida Gators were on fire offensively in its 51-35 thrashing of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Offense Makes History in 51-35 Thrashing of Ole Miss Rebels

The Florida Gators take home the victory in their week one matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators QB Kyle Trask Shows Out in First Half, Florida Leads Ole Miss 28-14

Halftime analysis of the Gators' week 1 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

Demetrius Harvey

Emmitt Smith Talks Pac-12 Football Delay, Conversation With Son E.J. Smith

With Stanford and the Pac-12 set to kick off its season in Nov., the delay could have had more benefits than expected, Gators legend Emmitt Smith details his thoughts.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss: Game Day Info, Odds, Where To Watch and More!

All of the information you need entering the Florida Gators seaosn-opener against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss: Rebels Name Starting QB, Per Report

Lane Kiffin has named his QB1 against the Florida Gators, per report.

Zach Goodall