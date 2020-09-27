There were questions entering the season as to whether or not redshirt junior Ventrell Miller would be able to live up to the standard of play that David Reese II set in the middle of the Florida Gators defense over the past three years.

The MIKE position isn't an easy role. The middle linebacker is often tasked with communication between all three levels of the defense while serving a key role against the run and pass.

Miller accepted the challenge after playing weak-side in 2019 and trained to correct his flaws this offseason, as had issues with sideline-to-sideline speed and in coverage at times throughout his career. Miller shed 15 pounds to enhance his athleticism, and the early returns have been outstanding.

In Florida's season-opener against Ole Miss on Saturday, Miller recorded an SEC-leading 15 total tackles and 13 solo tackles, among all defenders in the conference in week one, along with a sack and two tackles for loss in his first start at MIKE. The Gators defeated the Rebels by a score of 51-35, in Oxford, Miss.

"That’s what we expect out of him," head coach Dan Mullen said of Miller's performance post-game. "He’s one of the leaders of our defense, if not the leader of the defense out there, being our middle-backer."

Miller's 15 total tackles against Ole Miss nearly double his previous career-high of eight, set against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2019 Orange Bowl.

Florida didn't hold up all too well as a defensive unit against the Rebels, allowing 613 total yards and 443 passing yards to quarterback Matt Corral and head coach Lane Kiffin's explosive, new-look offense. Miller shares some blame, notably giving up a 33-yard deep catch to Rebels' tight end Kenny Yeboah early in the fourth quarter on a drive that led to an Ole Miss touchdown - in fairness, while Florida held a commanding lead. He also missed a couple of tackles, which was to be expected across the nation after a lack of spring camp this year.

But, all in all, Miller gave UF's defense life in moments where it was needed, including two one-yard run stops in three plays to force an Ole Miss punt with 7:29 left in the second quarter, as the game was tied. He was also consistently around the ball at multiple levels of the field, showing off his improved speed.

Mullen believes that Miller is in a position to succeed now after earning playing time a year ago. "He was kind of a newer guy," Mullen said of Miller, who played in 12 games (starting 11) as the MONEY weak-side linebacker in Florida's defense last season, recording 55 total tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Perhaps what's most improved, though, is Miller's confidence in knowing he's the man in the middle for this Gators' defense. The guy that his teammates will depend on this year.

"Now I think he knows he’s the leader of the defense, and you saw that and you expect that from him," said Mullen. "I talk to him all the time about that, we need that steady performance from him week-in and week-out because he’s the guy that everybody looks to.”