Video: Inside Day One of Gators Fall Camp

Photo/video credit: University of Florida athletic association

The Florida Gators embarked on fall training camp on Friday in preparation for the upcoming 2021 season, the first of numerous practices set to take place before UF kicks off its season against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 4.

GatorVision has provided highlights from the first day of practice to local media, which we have compiled into one video at the top of this story.

Featured within the video are quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson training with coach Garrick McGee and targeting wide receivers running routes on-air, such as Jacob Copeland and Xzavier Henderson.

Florida's squad of running backs, a position that may be one of UF's deepest this year, make a quick appearance while working on their footwork. Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman can be seen running through the drill at the end of the clip.

Defensively, new transfer cornerback Jadarrius Perkins, who was formerly with Missouri for a brief stint, can be seen in the background as Florida's cornerbacks compete in footwork and ball drills, including Preseason All-American phenom Kaiir Elam. You can also get a glimpse of coach Christian Robinson conducting individual drills with his group of linebackers.

UF will not allow media to observe fall camp this year, which limits the amount of highlights that will be available to the public.

