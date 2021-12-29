Florida Gators Will Retain Paul Pasqualoni in New Role

The Florida Gators are retaining at least one of its football staff members with Paul Pasqualoni retained by head coach Billy Napier under a new role.

Formerly the special assistant to the head coach under former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen, Paul Pasqualoni has been retained by the new staff led by HC Billy Napier, but under the role of Director of Advanced Scouting and Self Scout.

Pasqualoni is the first Florida assistant to be retained through the coaching change that is still ongoing. Under Mullen, Pasqualoni essentially assisted Mullen and his staff wherever possible, basically as an analyst for the team with a specialization in defense.

In his career, Pasqualoni has spent decades coaching at all three levels of the sport and was most recently the defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions from 2018-19. He joined Mullen's staff in 2020.

Following the firing of former Florida DC Todd Grantham, Pasqualoni took more of an on-field role, helping with the outside linebackers, which is what Grantham was responsible for along with his duties as the defensive play-caller.

"I think I’m fortunate on the defensive side of the ball to move a guy like Paul Pasqualoni, who’s one of the most respected coaches in football, can move from my special assistant person, who’s with me and I lean on an awful lot, to an on-the-field spot. And really help out Christian in that role," Mullen said on Nov. 8.

Now, Pasqualoni will help out Napier in his transition into the big leagues of the college football realm, using his extensive knowledge of the game to share his thoughts on the team and the happenings around the program.

With a specialization in defense in his background, it should be expected his impact comes primarily on that side of the football.

