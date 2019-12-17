Florida Impressed With Three Incoming Freshmen in Practice

It isn't quite the norm, but considering the competitive spirit of Florida Gators' head coach Dan Mullen and how much he values practice reps, it really shouldn't be a surprise.

The Gators welcomed incoming freshmen - quarterback Anthony Richardson, and offensive linemen Joshua Braun and Richie Leonard IV - to begin practicing with the team during their Orange Bowl practice window. All three players are expected to enroll early at the University of Florida and will sign with the team this week.

And the buzz out of practice is all positive.

"It seems like they’re having a good time," said head coach Dan Mullen of the young guys out at practice.

"You know what?" Mullen continued, "I think the benefit is for those guys, one, it's kind of fun. They get to get out here and have a good time. Two, they get to kind of build, they get a little bit of a jump start so at least when we get out for our first practice in spring they've been at a practice before."

Mullen said that each incoming freshman had an opportunity to work with the second-team in live reps.

"So it's an interesting, different, unique learning experience for them to kind of see what the program's about," said Mullen, "and get a little taste of the football side of things in a fun way before they show up on campus and get into the offseason program in January."

But how has each baby Gator fared in their first couple of practices? Well, for one, starting quarterback Kyle Trask is impressed with the young gunslinger, Richardson.

"He is a stud. He is going to be great for this university as well," Trask said at the podium on Monday. "He has only been here a couple of days but I can’t say too much, but my first impression is that he is really athletic and he has a very strong arm. He is a very talented kid."

Richardson has been allowed to unleash his deep ball a bit within his first couple of practices with the team, GatorMaven has learned.

"He’s got some zip. The way he throws the ball. I’ve seen him just throwing it around, tossing it around - he’s got an arm," said Florida defensive end Jonathan Greenard of Richardson. "He’s got good size. He’s very mature coming in so far, kind of jelling with the older guys and young guys really well. Still trying to find himself a little bit on the team. But he’s going to be really good."

While he's only a couple of practices into his Gators career, hopes are high for the young quarterback of the future from Eastside High School, just 15 minutes down the road from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. And those hopes are also high for the offensive linemen joining Richardson on the practice field.

"Braun, I think that’s the [offensive] lineman, the tackle, he’s doing really well," Greenard continued. "And the other guard [Leonard IV] came in, as well. They practiced yesterday. They fit right in. They’re accepting the coaching really well."

"Time will tell obviously with their development. So far, so good. I have nothing bad to say about them. They came in and are learning really quick. The learning curve is not very hard for them. They’ll be all right.”