Florida Names Sean Kelley Next 'Voice of the Gators'

Photo: Sean Kelley; Credit: University of Florida Athletic Association

Just two months ago Mick Hubert, a legendary play-by-play caller and the "Voice of the Florida Gators" for 33 years retired, marking the end of an era.

Today, the University of Florida announced that the program will be hiring Hubert's replacement, Sean Kelley, who spent the past three years at ESPN as the 'Worldwide Leader in Sports'' lead play-by-play voice for college football. Kelley comes with more than 20 years of professional experience in the field.

Kelley originally joined ESPN in July of 2019 as the network's lead play-by-play voice for college football on ESPN Radio and has provided commentary on national radio broadcasts for the NFL, NBA, MLB and college basketball.

"Florida is one of the elite of the elites with regard to intercollegiate athletics, said Kelley. "That makes it not only a destination job for anyone in our business, it makes it a destination job for those who have reached certain heights in our business.

"With the two new head coaches I'll be working with, there's an excitement level at Florida that is unapparelled in the country with Billy Napier and Todd Golden. And then the tradition of success at that university.

"It's undeniable how attractive the Florida job is and how deeply humbled I am that I would even be considered, let alone chosen as the person to be a part of that and to follow a 33-year legend in Mick Hubert. The lineage of the 'Voice of the Gators,' not only is it a short list, but it's a Hall-of-Fame list."

Kelley previously held a post as the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans (previously the New Orleans Hornets) from 2005-19.

“I am excited to have someone with Sean’s talents and experience as the new play-by-play voice of the Gators,” said Scott Stricklin, Athletics Director at University of Florida. “This position attracted a large number of highly-qualified applicants, but Sean rose above the field early on in this process.”

Kelley will be just the fourth person to hold the position of Voice of the Gators since 1940.

