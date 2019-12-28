GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Preparing for 'Dynamic' Virginia QB Bryce Perkins

Zach Goodall

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla -- The Florida Gators' defense is preparing to face perhaps the most unique test it's had all year in Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins.

Perkins, a senior who bounced around college football at Arizona State and Arizona Western Community College before transferring to Virginia, has been nothing short of dynamic in his two years with the Cavaliers. 

In his senior season, Perkins not only has passed for 3215 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 64% completion rate, but he also leads the team in rushes (213) and rushing yards (745). Perkins has taken quite a few sacks - 38, to be exact - so in all honesty, his rushing yards are probably a lot higher than 745 as college sacks are considered to be a rush.

Florida has faced a couple of college football's big-name QBs this year, including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU, Georgia's Jake Fromm, and Missouri's Kelly Bryant, but none have quite presented the dual-threat that Perkins provides to the Virginia offense.

"I think he has 100 more touches than anybody on the offense," Florida BUCK rush end Jonathan Greenard told the media on Saturday. 

"He has 100 more carries than any running back on the team," Greenard continued. "That just tells you all it is right there. He's going to call his number. He's their guy. He's a dynamic athlete who works. He's been pretty successful all year."

Soak that in. Not only has Perkins thrown it 456 times this year - 29 more passing attempts than Florida has combined for - but he's out-carried the running backs on Virginia's roster by at least 102 rushes. Snaps in which Perkins decided where the ball is going have averaged 5.92 yards per play in 2019.

"It's always important to watch out for the quarterback when you play a dude like that," said Gators cornerback Marco Wilson. "Because out of nowhere he just tucks the ball and runs."

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham went a bit more in detail as to the threat that Perkins provides.

"[Perkins] creates an 11-on-11 game because of the style in which they play," said Grantham. "Which, what that does is creates an extra gap defensively for you to feel because like if the quarterback is a non-runner or a non-factor, then it's really 11-on-10 and you can play with an extra guy in coverage and things like that, whereas when it's 11-on-11 you have an extra gap to fill so you've got to play it a little differently. 

You've also got to understand relative to the call how you rush, because there's six rush lanes so if you have four guys rushing, you've got to collapse the pocket outside in to keep the guy in the pocket. 

And then the thing on the pass plays is as you distribute because the guys are going down the field, a guy that is athletic like that, if he makes a guy miss and can get out in space, now you have an athlete with the ball in his hand in space. So that becomes an issue."

While Burrow added a bit of a rushing threat when Florida traveled to LSU in October, tallying 43 yards on six keepers, Florida hasn't had to prepare for a serious dual-threat lime Perkins before. So, how are they doing it?

Grantham told the media that, during the bowl practices in Gainesville, early-enrollee quarterback Anthony Richardson, a 6-4, 233 lb. dual-threat himself, ran the scout team to give the Gators' defense similar looks to what Perkins shows on film. QB Nick Sproles also took scout team snaps, as well as the occasional running back.

Greenard believes that, with a couple of big hits on Perkins early on, things should get easier for Florida.

"Any time you've got a running quarterback, if you hit him a couple times, it's definitely going to change him," Greenard continued. "They understand that he's going to feel our presence a lot more. 

"However we definitely just have to make sure that we still contain him at the end of the day. Even if we get one sack on him, we've still got to stay the same and be persistent on our pass rush."

Florida certainly has the personnel to wreak havoc on Perkins and Virginia's backfield. Senior defensive end Jabari Zuniga is set to return from injury for his final game as a Gator, re-joining the SEC's leading team in sacks.

"Overall, it's going to be a tough challenge and we've got our work cut out for us," said Greenard. "We still know what we've got to do."

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Curtain Call: High Hopes for Jabari Zuniga's Final Game at Florida

Zach Goodall

A big performance in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl would be the proper send-off for Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga - and would do him wonders as he prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Top 3 Florida Gators Defensive Linemen of the 2010s

Zach Goodall

We're counting down the top three players at each position for the Gators over the past decade. Up next - the defensive linemen.

Top 3 Florida Gators Offensive Linemen of the 2010s

GrahamMarsh_

We're ranking the top three players at each position for the Florida Gators over the 2010s. Next up - the offensive line.

Florida Receivers Break Down 2019 Pass Game and Route Running

Zach Goodall

Florida had to shake the style of its passing game up a bit when Kyle Trask took over at quarterback. Wide receivers Van Jefferson and Josh Hammond explained what made it so successful.

Five Play Prospect: Florida TE Jonathan Odom

Zach Goodall

Scouting the traits that Florida Gators tight end signee Jonathan Odom brings to the table.

Top 3 Florida Gators Pass-Catchers of the 2010s

Zach Goodall

As the decade draws to a close, GatorMaven is breaking down the top three Florida Gators at each position in the 2010s. Which pass catchers earned the nod?

What an Orange Bowl Victory Would Mean for the Dan Mullen Era

Ainslie Lee

Dan Mullen's Florida Gators will play in their second New Year's Six Bowl in as many years - proving that Florida is on track to becoming elite again.

Top 3 Florida Gators Running Backs of the 2010s

Zach Goodall

Who were the top three Florida Gators running backs of the decade?

Top 3 Florida Gators Quarterbacks of the 2010s

Zach Goodall

As the decade wraps up, let's take a look at the best players at each position for the Florida Gators from 2010-2019 - starting with the quarterbacks.

10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories; No. 1

Graham Marsh

We’re counting down Christmas by ranking Florida’s 10 wins.