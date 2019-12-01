Florida Unveils Renderings of New Athletic Facilities

Prior to kickoff against the rival Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night, the Florida Gators gave their fans a tease of what's to come for Gators' athletics.

That being new, state-of-the-art athletic facilities.

A process long in the making, the Gators have dedicated $65 million towards building a new, 130,000 square foot training center, considered as Phase 3 of a 10-year plan to upgrade the athletics facility.

The renderings, which were put on display to 89,409 fans at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, included a new weight and training room, locker room, and fueling station. There will also be a dining hall specifically for student-athletes, and several pools.

Following Florida's 40-17 victory over Florida State, head coach Dan Mullen expressed excitement for the new facilities.

"Well, that’s going to be huge for us, you know what I mean," said Mullen.

"There’s so much to it, I know I could sit here and talk about it for 45 minutes to you of the importance of it and every way it’s going to affect our program in every aspect, and there’s a lot of them. You know, number one, to me, the ultimate one is the development of players, and that’s going to be a huge help for us to develop the players. I think people get ooh-ed and aah-ed by some of the pretty parts of it all, but the actual player-development aspect of it is going to be so huge for us in the future."

The facilities are expected to be finished and ready for use in December of 2021.