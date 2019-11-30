Florida vs. FSU: Gameday Info, Odds, Streams, and Stories

The final contest of Florida's 2019 regular season is here, as the in-state and arch-rival Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 4-4 ACC) travel to Gainesville for rivalry weekend.

The Gators (9-2, 6-2 SEC) look to snap a four game losing streak at home to the Seminoles, and are heavily favored to do so. Meanwhile, FSU is still in the process of finding a new head coach after relieving Willie Taggart of his duties earlier this month, after he compiled a 9-12 record in less than two seasons on the job. Interim head coach Odell Haggins is 2-0 in Taggart's place, however, and the Seminoles have rallied around their short-term leader.

Will Haggins' squad carry their momentum into Gainesville and upset the Gators? It's unlikely, but perhaps this game won't be a major blowout like fans expect. Below is all of the information and stories that you need for today's game.

GAME INFO

Time and location: Saturday, November 30th, at 7:30 P.M., at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL.

Series history: Florida leads the series, 35-26-2. The Gators have a 20-12 record at home against the Seminoles, but currently are riding a four game losing streak in The Swamp.

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Odds: Florida (-17.5), O/U: 55, according to OddsShark

IMPORTANT STORIES:

