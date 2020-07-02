AllGators
Former Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland Shows off SEC Community Service Award

Demetrius Harvey

Tyrie Cleveland will be remembered for a number of things, whether it be a 99-yard touchdown catch against LSU during his freshman season or the immortalized late Hail Mary catch against Tennessee in 2017 to put the Gators on top, but the thing he's most proud of is his community service and what he did to give back.

Cleveland, drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft in April was one of the most dynamic receivers the Gators have had over the past four seasons, hauling in 79 receptions for 1,271 yards (16.1 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns in his career.

His crowning moment, however, would come off the field after he was named to the SEC Community Service Team for the sport of Football shortly prior to the SEC Championship game played in December. Cleveland, along with 13 other SEC players, was recognized for his admirable presence in giving back to the community. 

Yesterday, Cleveland took to social media to show off his award, stating "Football practice, Class, workouts, meetings etc... I manage to give back and spend time in the community as much as I could. This award means so much to me thank you @SEC for this awesome award #Lovecommunity."

The award means so much to Cleveland, and it should because he earned it. Over his time with the Gators and at Florida, the wide receiver worked with "more than 10 different community service organizations including SAAC sponsored events such as Breakfast Buddies, Gator Move, Gator Tracks, Q&A/Read to Kids, Climb for Cancer and multiple elementary school visits," according to floridagators.com. 

From helping children with their schooling to simply being there for people, Cleveland demonstrated exactly what it means to be a role model as a student-athlete at the University of Florida, something the school will surely want out of many of the recruits who enter the campus in the coming years.

Now, the wide receiver will be able to make a bigger difference while in Denver, as he works to make the Broncos' roster at wide receiver.

"Whatever the coaches want me to do, [wherever] they have me at, I'm just going to come in and work hard and try to do my best to go out there and make plays and continue just to fight and continue to get better," Cleveland said via the team's website.

