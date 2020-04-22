AllGators
Former Gators WR Percy Harvin Looking to Make an NFL Comeback

Zach Goodall

Legendary former Florida Gators wide receiver Percy Harvin has been out of football since 2017 after retiring due to migraine issues.

Those issues appear to be behind him, and now, Harvin wants to return to the field. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Harvin is looking to return to the NFL at the age of 32.

“I’m ready to return to the NFL,” Harvin told Anderson. “I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training with a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.”

Harvin is well known as an electric athlete and one of Florida's best players to touch the gridiron, and his skillset translated to the NFL. In 75 career games, Harvin tallied 353 receptions for 4026 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air, 146 carries for 927 yards and five rushing touchdowns, and averaged a total of 9.9 yards per touch. He also averaged 27.2 yards across 152 kick returns, scoring five touchdowns.

Across his nine-year career, Harvin spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. He retired briefly in 2016 in need of recovering from an injury, but came back later in the year to play for Buffalo before retiring once again in early 2017, due to migraines.

But which teams could look to bring Harvin in after being out of the NFL for multiple years?

"I had a dream a while ago when 12 was with the Patriots, that I would play for Tom Brady," Harvin told Anderson. "That was well before the pandemic & he went to the [Buccaneers], my comeback was already in the works. But I’m ready for any offense that'll just let me go."

Football

