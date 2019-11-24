Gators Begin Senior Sendoff

While Senior Day is still days away, the Florida Gators have begun to honor their senior class ahead of what will be an emotional day in the Swamp on Saturday.

Across social media platforms, Florida has started posting clips of highlights and an interview with the position coach of each senior on the roster.

The initial post was dedicated to wide receiver Van Jefferson, one of Florida's leading receivers in back-to-back seasons after transferring from Ole Miss. Wide receivers coach Bully Gonzales vocalizes his appreciation for Jefferson's contributions.

"He's bought into the program," Gonzales said of Jefferson. "The Gator Standard is to be able to help this program in any which way possible, and take a look at a young man that came to a new program, came in, got his feet wet, changed different positions, and then embraced the role of special teams to help us."

The 2019-20 senior class has been instrumental in rebuilding the foundation of Florida football under head coach Dan Mullen, and their efforts have paid dividends. Mullen has compiled a 19-5 record and is on the verge of a second New Year's Six Bowl appearance in as many seasons on the job.

The rest of the senior sendoff clips can be seen below. This story will be updated as more clips are posted.

Defensive tackle Adam Shuler

Running back Lamical Perine

"It's a thrill to coach him," Florida running backs coach Greg Knox said of Perine. "He brings something different to the table every day... He has been a joy to be around."

Defensive tackle Luke Ancrum Jr.

Wide receiver Josh Hammond

Safety Jeawon Taylor

"You know, he's a smart guy," safeties coach Ron English said about Taylor. "Seems like he's been hurt a bunch since I've been here, but you know he's been selfless in the fact that he does provide leadership for our players."

Long snapper Jacob Tilghman

Florida's Senior Day ceremony will begin at 7:15 P.M. on Saturday, November 30th, prior to kickoff against Florida State at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.