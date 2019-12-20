As No. 9 Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson prepares for the NFL, he's hearing his name attached to plenty of honors.

Henderson has been named to the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Second Team, making him the first to receive the honor since cornerback Teez Tabor was named to the Second Team in 2016.

The junior cornerback recently declared for the NFL Draft, announcing his intentions to skip the 2019 Orange Bowl against the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers.

Following three straight seasons of allowing a completion percentage in coverage of 54.1% or lower, it's clear to see why the NFL has early eyes on the 6-1, 202 lb. cornerback. And in 2019, he flashed a knack for breaking up passes, tallying 11 in nine games. Despite missing three games with an ankle sprain, that number was good for rank tied for seventh in the NCAA.

Henderson finished his three-year career in Gainesville with six interceptions, 20 defended passes, two forced fumbles, and 93 tackles, including four sacks and eight tackles for loss. He is widely regarded as a first-to-second NFL Draft prospect, and was also named to the Coaches All-SEC First-Team, among others.

Below are the rest of the FWAA Second Team All-Americans.

QB

Justin Fields, Ohio State



RB

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Zach Moss, Utah



WR

Michael Pittman, USC

James Proche, SMU



TE

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State



OL

Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma



DL

Leki Fotu, Utah

Greg Rousseau, Miami

Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

Curtis Weaver, Boise State



LB

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State



DB

Luq Barcoo, San Diego State

Jeff Gladney, TCU

CJ Henderson, Florida

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU



K / P / KR / PR / AP

K, Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

P, Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

KR, Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State

PR, Jalen Reagor, TCU

P, Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

