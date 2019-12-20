GatorMaven
Gators CB C.J. Henderson named to FWAA All-America Second Team

Zach Goodall

As No. 9 Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson prepares for the NFL, he's hearing his name attached to plenty of honors.

Henderson has been named to the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Second Team, making him the first to receive the honor since cornerback Teez Tabor was named to the Second Team in 2016.

The junior cornerback recently declared for the NFL Draft, announcing his intentions to skip the 2019 Orange Bowl against the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers.

Following three straight seasons of allowing a completion percentage in coverage of 54.1% or lower, it's clear to see why the NFL has early eyes on the 6-1, 202 lb. cornerback. And in 2019, he flashed a knack for breaking up passes, tallying 11 in nine games. Despite missing three games with an ankle sprain, that number was good for rank tied for seventh in the NCAA.

Henderson finished his three-year career in Gainesville with six interceptions, 20 defended passes, two forced fumbles, and 93 tackles, including four sacks and eight tackles for loss. He is widely regarded as a first-to-second NFL Draft prospect, and was also named to the Coaches All-SEC First-Team, among others.

Below are the rest of the FWAA Second Team All-Americans.

QB
Justin Fields, Ohio State

RB
Travis Etienne, Clemson
Zach Moss, Utah

WR
Michael Pittman, USC
James Proche, SMU

TE
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

OL
Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU
Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

DL
Leki Fotu, Utah
Greg Rousseau, Miami
Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
Curtis Weaver, Boise State

LB
Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State

DB
Luq Barcoo, San Diego State
Jeff Gladney, TCU
CJ Henderson, Florida
Derek Stingley Jr., LSU


K / P / KR / PR / AP
K, Nick Sciba, Wake Forest
P, Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
KR, Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State
PR, Jalen Reagor, TCU
P, Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

