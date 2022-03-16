Gators Coaches Convinced QB Emory Jones To Remain at Florida

Despite every opportunity to leave the Florida Gators, QB Emory Jones opted to stay to finish his final year with the program.

Photo: Emory Jones; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Emory Jones was incredibly close to transferring away from the Florida Gators and continuing his path in a new environment late last year and early into this year. Meeting with the media for the first time since last year, and the start of spring football, Jones made it clear that it wasn't just a rumor, it was a fact.

However, a meeting with the Florida coaches, including head coach Billy Napier and offensive analyst - quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara changed his tune, ultimately leading to his decision to return to Gainesville for a fifth season, hoping to continue his development and growth as a QB.

Ultimately, Jones said he made the decision to come back to Florida for his final season around Jan. 1.

"I was really close [to transferring], but I mean, coach Napier and coach O'Hara sat me down, a lot of the offensive guys sat me down and basically said they went through my film and said they're really were excited about things that I have done," Jones said.

"They think they can make me a way better player than I have shown. Basically, I just wanted to give them a chance."

Jones' first season as the team's full-time starting QB didn't go quite as he nor coaches and fans had hoped last season. While he showed impressive athleticism and flashes of what everyone knew he was capable of doing, he was never able to be consistent enough to quiet the noise around his backup, Anthony Richardson.

In 2021, Jones threw for 2,734 yards but would toss 13 interceptions to go along with his 19 touchdowns. He'd also have a great year on the ground, however, rushing for 759 yards and four touchdowns. Though those numbers aren't abysmal by any stretch, the team and Jones didn't perform to expectations.

Because of that, it wasn't certain that Jones would be able to continue on as the team's starter moving forward. But, according to Jones that wasn't the reason why he wanted to transfer, he simply felt there were things that went on he wasn't comfortable with and didn't want to be around anymore.

“Basically things that went on last year that I wasn’t really comfortable with and I didn’t want to be around that anymore," Jones explained. "I kind of wanted a new environment to start with, but he kind of preached to me that what was happening here, they were planning new environment, a new culture. I just trusted him and bought into it."

A change of environment was clear during the first day of spring practices for Florida on Tuesday. There was a different energy, a sense of renewed focus. It felt like a breath of fresh air for those in attendance.

Jones reiterated that he can see a new culture, new energy, the team and coaches make it fun so that players like Jones are glad to be around them each and every day.

What ultimately convinced Jones to stay, though, was Napier's vision and how the program can make him a better QB. It drove Jones to watch Napier's former QB, Levi Lewis, the starting QB at Louisiana and how they used him.

"I honestly went in telling them I didn’t want to be here, honestly," said Jones. "It basically just told me like I said, they watched the film, went over everything and they said that I am very talented, and they can do a lot to change how I played in the past.

"And I watched film on their quarterback [Lewis] last year. He’s very talented, and he did a lot of great things. That definitely sold me.”

In the end, Jones is still in Gainesville, and he intends to stay, too. When asked if he was staying for the fall, Jones said he's committed.

"I mean I'm here. I'm committed. I'm here," Jones shared. "I've been working my butt off since the offseason. Trying to get closer to a lot of guys around here and for this team."

