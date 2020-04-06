AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Where Do the Gators Fit in the 'Defensive Back U' Conversation?

Zach Goodall

As Sports Illustrated wraps up it's modern "Position U" series - analyzing which schools put out the most talent at each position on the football field - it's time to take a look at the defensive backs.

Florida, as well known, is usually included in "DBU" conversations as the Gators have an immense history of producing talent in the secondary. Though, along with Florida State, Ohio State and several SEC schools, there is a constant debate over who deserves the top spot. 

Sports Illustrated has compiled these rankings with a numerical system comprised of data from over the past ten years, focusing on a defensive back's success following their career at their respective school. 

YPT3eBvZn8
Sports Illustrated

Florida, based on this system, ranks third among the top ten schools in the modern "DBU conversation, finishing with 71 points - behind LSU (103) and Alabama (96). 

The Gators are credited with four first-round picks from their secondary over the past ten years in cornerback Joe Haden (2010), safety Matt Elam (2013), cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (2016), and safety Keanu Neal (2016) - which equates to 16 points on its own. With 18 defensive backs contributing as a draft pick and/or a starter in the NFL, it was hard to imagine Florida being left off of the list.

LSU and Alabama both finished with 20+ qualifying defensive backs, and both received a bump from multiple players earning All-Pro nods at the NFL level. Florida, meanwhile, has not put out an All-Pro defensive back over the past 10 years.

An interesting aspect of the grading system is that SI broke down the rankings specifically by cornerback and safety as well, noting the top five schools at each position. While the Gators did not land in the top five schools for cornerbacks, they finished third at the safety position with 38 points - behind Alabama (50) and LSU (40)

Below is the entire top 10 of Sports Illustrated's "Defensive Back U" rankings. Do you agree with Florida's place on the list? Let us know in the comments.

1. LSU, 103 points

2. Alabama, 96

3. Florida, 71

4. Florida State, 66

5. Ohio State, 59

6. Virginia Tech, 49

7. Washington, 48

8. Texas, 47

9. Clemson, 42

10. South Carolina, 41

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Wing Scottie Lewis to Return for Sophomore Season

The Gators received good news today as wing Scottie Lewis will return for a sophomore season.

Zach Goodall

Gators' Competition at Safety May Be the Most Important Yet

The last line of defense for the Gators has been heavily criticized in the past, but may have a bright future ahead if the right decisions are made.

Demetrius Harvey

Where Does Florida Fit in Modern 'Defensive Line U' Conversation?

The Gators have found themselves on multiple modern "Position U" lists by Sports Illustrated. Where does Florida's defensive line rank?

Zach Goodall

Hidden Gems: LB Ty'Ron Hopper Could Be Key to Defense Moving Forward

The Florida Gators will hold intense competition battles whenever camp resumes, and linebacker Tyron Hopper certainly shouldn't be left out of the equation.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Legend Steve Spurrier Talks Realistic Readiness of College Football

The Head Ball Coach recently spoke on Paul Finebaum's radio show to give his thoughts on college football, and specifically the readiness devoid of spring practices.

Demetrius Harvey

by

GatprJohn

A Stat Worth Noting in Gators WR Van Jefferson's Road to the NFL

Van Jefferson didn't get to answer long speed questions after a Jones fracture held him out of the NFL Combine. But a key stat from the Senior Bowl might help him out in that respect.

Zach Goodall

Report: Gators to Play Host to Florida A&M Rattlers in 2025

According to fbschedules.com, Florida will add the Rattlers to their 2025 home schedule, one of four Florida schools on season schedule.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators OL Joshua Braun's Versatility Could Pay Off Early

Florida signed four offensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class, but one has the best chance to stand out early in his career: Joshua Braun.

Zach Goodall

Who Is Modern Offensive Line U? Florida Finishes Top Three

Sports Illustrated revealed it's rankings for the top 10 offensive line schools in the country, which includes the Gators earning a place in the top three.

Demetrius Harvey

Candidates for Florida's No. 1 Jersey on Defense in 2020

Dan Mullen won't just give out the No. 1 jersey to anybody. But if he is to hand it to someone after C.J. Henderson wore it in 2019, who are some candidates?

Zach Goodall