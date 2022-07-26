Gators' Gervon Dexter, O'Cyrus Torrence Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence have been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, given to the nation's best interior linemen of the year, both on the offensive and defense sides of the football.

Both true juniors, Dexter and Torrence look to be the best among their position groups at Florida this year. Dexter is heading into an important season as the team's best interior pass rusher and defender after DL Zachary Carter made his way to the NFL earlier this spring.

Carter was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengal, and Dexter looks to pave his path to the next level, too.

Over the past two years, Dexter asserted himself as a dominant defensive lineman, able to earn a significant number of snaps early on in his career. Last season, Dexter appeared in all 13 games, starting nine with 50 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the year.

His appearance on the list is a no-brainer, and the DL was named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team by the SEC Media last week at SEC Media Days.

As for Torrence, he is one of the newest players at Florida, transferring from Louisiana with head coach Billy Napier now in charge. His ability precedes him as a true junior, becoming a starting offensive lineman early into his career in the Sun Belt.

Last year, Torrence was a 2021 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, now, Torrence is set to take the big stage in the SEC, earning praise from plenty of his teammates and coaches already. His inclusion on the list isn't a surprise, either.

The Gators have never had an Outland Trophy winner, but have had multiple finalists and semifinalists. Most recently, Donnie Young was named a semifinalist in 1996 along with Jeff Mitchell.

The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced on Dec. 8. A full list of the Outland Trophy Watch List can be found here.

