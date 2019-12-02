Gators Land Commitments From Jordan and Ethan Pouncey

Jordan and Ethan Pouncey are set to follow in their older cousins Maurkice and Mike's footsteps.

The Florida Gators have landed commitments from brothers Jordan and Ethan Pouncey of Winter Park, FL. Jordan previously played for the University of Texas, but entered the transfer portal earlier this season.

Lake City Reporter Zach Abolverdi directed and first reported the commitments.

Jordan was included in GatorMaven's story on potential wide receivers in the transfer portal that Florida could consider, as the Gators are set to lose four starting receivers who will graduate following the season. The two brothers visited Florida on Saturday, when the Gators defeated their in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles, by a score of 40-17.

247Sports.com's Composite Rankings considers Ethan to be the 10th best cornerback in the 2020 signing class. Standing at 6-1, 160 lbs., Pouncey recorded a whopping eight interceptions and 21 defended passes as a junior. He stepped away from a commitment to Texas in October.

Jordan only caught two passes for 19 yards in his two year career with the Texas Longhorns, and could perhaps be better utilized at UF. With Van Jefferson, Josh Hammond, Freddie Swain, and Tyrie Cleveland set to leave the program, Florida could use all the help it could get in their future pass-catching arsenal.

Jordan joins Jaquavion Fraziars and Leonard Manuel as 2020 wide receiver commits for Florida. He was considered the 106th wide receiver in the class of 2017, by 247Sports.

You can welcome the brother to the University of Florida by following each on Twitter, Jordan: @_pouncey, and Ethan: @EthanPouncey.