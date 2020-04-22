NFL Draft Report: Teams Intrigued By Gators DE Jabari Zuniga's Versatility

As Florida Gators defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga ascends to the next level, questions have arisen regarding his positional fit.

According to a report from Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, NFL teams are split on exactly where they would play Zuniga within a defensive scheme. Pauline notes that Zuniga will be selected on day two of the draft, from what he is hearing.

How does Florida’s Jabari Zuniga fit in at the next level? Florida’s Jabari Zuniga will be a second-day selection Friday, but where does he fall on the second day and what position does he play in the NFL? Most teams grade Zuniga as a third-round edge rusher, while I presently have him listed as a second-round defensive end. While most feel Zuniga will ultimately end up as a 4-3 defensive end, there are several 3-4 defensive teams who like his ability to rush the edge. Teams most interested in Zuniga include the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets, who own two selections at the top of Round 3.

Zuniga played inside and out at Florida, but never served as a standing edge rusher in the way that some teams appear to view his best fit. The Detroit Lions, for example, would utilize Zuniga primarily as a standing rusher in their scheme, however, he would certainly move around the formation and play with his hand in the dirt at times.

At the 2020 Senior Bowl, Zuniga told AllGators that he was looking to prove his versatility to teams after an injury-plagued redshirt senior season in 2019.

"I feel like I'm a versatile player, I want to show that I can rush from the 3-technique, I can rush and play the run from a 4i, a 5, a 9, you know, wherever," said Zuniga. "I think it's very important [to be versatile] because in the NFL you have teams that are 4-3, 3-4, you have teams that are bringing different packages, so just to have that on film I do feel is super important."

It will be interesting to see which team selects Zuniga and where he is utilized. As he noted, Zuniga spent time playing across the interior defensive line at Florida, but he doesn't have the size to lineup inside on a full-time basis in the NFL. Though, Zuniga impressed at the NFL Combine by turning in a 4.64-second 40 yard dash, 127-inch broad jump, and other notable results at 6-3, 264 lbs.

The NFL Draft is set to kick off tomorrow, April 23rd, at 8 P.M.