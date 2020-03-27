Gators Get Creative With At-Home Workouts From Strength Coach Savage

While players and coaches can't meet to continue preparation for what now feels like a hypothetical upcoming season, amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, the Florida football program is finding ways to remain in shape and productive.

Strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage has been on top of things, despite the unique circumstances. Prior to team facilities being shut down and everyone returning home to isolate while the virus spreads, Savage and his staff threw together multiple plans to allow the Gators to continue working out.

"I will adapt with whatever is thrown my way, it’s kind of how I live life," Savage said via teleconference on Friday. "So immediately when this kind of got started, long story short, I formulated a bunch of different plans based on what scenario happened."

As per NCAA rules, coaches can't instruct the student-athletes during their workouts as they aren't at team facilities. So, Savage got to work early on in regards to an at-home workout program.

"Early on we gave them, like, a generic workout plan. But the workout plan, we basically hyper-linked so that every exercise was all based on having now equipment," Savage continued.

"So, obviously, there were a lot of different things. One thing we did was create a YouTube channel and it hyper-links. Whatever the exercise was, we made a video, me and my staff before we left, a video of us performing it and they could watch it if they didn’t know what it was."

Each player is held accountable for their workouts, as Savage checks in with the entire team on and shares ideas. Coaches may not virtually coach these players through their workouts, but he speaks with every member of the team over the phone on a weekly basis to overview their plan and progress.

But what has been the focus of the workout plan?

"Everything they’re going to be encountered with on a football field I need to make sure we take into account in terms of programming," said Savage. "That’s from flexibility, mobility, strength training, conditioning, skill acquisition, which is their football skill, predominantly their position itself."

Savage, much less anyone, could have predicted the events that have unfolded. As of the time of this story, over half of the United States population has been urged to stay home. Given that mandate, gyms are closing across the country - obviously, including at the University of Florida.

Therefore, Savage, his staff, and the team have had to get creative within their workouts. Most players - although there are certainly some exceptions - don't have a gym in their garages, which has led to some innovation.

“Typically, it’s family members or pets. It’s been the best," Savage said of what has been used in lieu of weights and proper equipment.

Yes, you read that right. Family members and pets have replaced your standard barbell and workout equipment. Drastic times call for drastic measures.

"We’ve had everything from buckets and hoses and potting, plant pots you would put plants in. Family members, pets, we’ve had a whole bunch of things. It’s been refreshing.”