AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Get Creative With At-Home Workouts From Strength Coach Savage

Credit: FloridaGators.com

Zach Goodall

While players and coaches can't meet to continue preparation for what now feels like a hypothetical upcoming season, amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, the Florida football program is finding ways to remain in shape and productive.

Strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage has been on top of things, despite the unique circumstances. Prior to team facilities being shut down and everyone returning home to isolate while the virus spreads, Savage and his staff threw together multiple plans to allow the Gators to continue working out.

"I will adapt with whatever is thrown my way, it’s kind of how I live life," Savage said via teleconference on Friday. "So immediately when this kind of got started, long story short, I formulated a bunch of different plans based on what scenario happened."

As per NCAA rules, coaches can't instruct the student-athletes during their workouts as they aren't at team facilities. So, Savage got to work early on in regards to an at-home workout program.

"Early on we gave them, like, a generic workout plan. But the workout plan, we basically hyper-linked so that every exercise was all based on having now equipment," Savage continued. 

"So, obviously, there were a lot of different things. One thing we did was create a YouTube channel and it hyper-links. Whatever the exercise was, we made a video, me and my staff before we left, a video of us performing it and they could watch it if they didn’t know what it was."

Each player is held accountable for their workouts, as Savage checks in with the entire team on and shares ideas. Coaches may not virtually coach these players through their workouts, but he speaks with every member of the team over the phone on a weekly basis to overview their plan and progress.

But what has been the focus of the workout plan?

"Everything they’re going to be encountered with on a football field I need to make sure we take into account in terms of programming," said Savage. "That’s from flexibility, mobility, strength training, conditioning, skill acquisition, which is their football skill, predominantly their position itself."

Savage, much less anyone, could have predicted the events that have unfolded. As of the time of this story, over half of the United States population has been urged to stay home. Given that mandate, gyms are closing across the country - obviously, including at the University of Florida. 

Therefore, Savage, his staff, and the team have had to get creative within their workouts. Most players - although there are certainly some exceptions - don't have a gym in their garages, which has led to some innovation.

“Typically, it’s family members or pets. It’s been the best," Savage said of what has been used in lieu of weights and proper equipment.

Yes, you read that right. Family members and pets have replaced your standard barbell and workout equipment. Drastic times call for drastic measures.

"We’ve had everything from buckets and hoses and potting, plant pots you would put plants in. Family members, pets, we’ve had a whole bunch of things. It’s been refreshing.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 2021 Cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson De-Commits From Florida, Again

The 2021 corner has now de-commited from the Gators for the second time.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

Three NFL Team Fits for Gators DL Jabari Zuniga

As one of the Gators' most productive defensive linemen, Jabari Zuniga has the tools to benefit a variety of teams on Sundays.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Player Profile: Analyzing Keyontae Johnson’s Emergence

Forward Keyontae Johnson was Florida's best player in 2019-20, what should be next for him? What does he mean to this program?

Graham Marsh

Team USA, UF Track and Field Coach Talks 2020 Olympics Postponement

UF track and field coach Mike Holloway opens up regarding the event's postponement of the event amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as he was set to coach Team USA.

Zach Goodall

Mock Draft Roundup: Kiper Tabs Henderson as Top-15 Pick

The former Gators cornerback has quickly risen since the 2020 NFL Combine, and is selected in the top-15 in this latest Mel Kiper NFL mock draft.

Demetrius Harvey

Three NFL Team Fits for Gators WR Van Jefferson

Which NFL teams would make the best fit for Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson in his projected draft range?

Zach Goodall

Do the Gators Have an Advantage in the SEC Without Spring Camp?

While the Gators absolutely need the ability to host spring practices, their competition could be much worse off.

Demetrius Harvey

Could FSU Transfer's Immediate Eligibility Be Good News for the Gators?

Florida State received good news regarding the immediate eligibility of transfer running back Jashaun Corbin on Tuesday. That decision should foreshadow good news for a recent Florida transfer - but will it?

Zach Goodall

Gators Player Profile: What is the Next Step for Scottie Lewis?

Scottie Lewis can take a huge step forward next year, here is why.

GrahamMarsh_

Should Gators Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney See an Expanded Role in 2020?

The Gators offensive weapon has spent plenty of time at multiple positions in his career, could more touches increase the team's offensive production?

Demetrius Harvey