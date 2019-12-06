Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators QB Kyle Trask Named Finalist for Manning Award

Zach Goodall

When he stepped onto Kroger Field, down 11 points to the Kentucky Wildcats as Florida's new QB1, not even he could have expected where he'd be three months later.

But here he is, one of the finalists for the annual Manning Award, presented to the top quarterback in the nation following the conclusion of bowl games.

Trask joins LSU QB Joe Burrow, Ohio State's Justin Fields, Georgia's Jake Fromm, Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah's Tyler Huntley, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Minnesota's Tanner Morgan, Navy's Malcolm Perry, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, and Memphis' Brady White as finalists for the award.

Following his replacement of starting quarterback Feleipe Franks, who suffered a dislocated ankle against Kentucky in Week 3, Trask has led the Gators to a 7-2 record, accumulating a completion percentage of 67.6%, 2636 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. 

All without any legitimate run game threat, given Florida's run blocking woes. The Gators transitioned into a pass-happy offense within their spread system, and it paid dividends. 

Trask doesn't "wow" you with speed to be a dual-threat or an arm cannon like Franks possesses, but he's been put in a position to take advantage of an abundance of passing game weapons, solid pass protection, and a Dan Mullen offense that has seen production come from all shapes and sizes at the quarterback position.

And when he was given all the tools to succeed, Trask soared. You would never have imagined that he had not started a game at quarterback since playing on the freshman team at Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Film Room: 2020 Commit DT Jalen Lee Scouting Report

Donavon Keiser
0

Jalen Lee provides Florida defensive line coach David Turner with all the tools he needs to develop the tackle into an elite player.

Three Defensive Players Whose Roles Must Increase Next Season

Graham Marsh
1 0

Next season, plenty of defensive standouts are departing for the Gators. Who needs to fill voids?

Three Gators Offensive Players Whose Roles Should Increase in 2020

Graham Marsh
0

The Gators are losing their fair share of players next season. Who will replace them?

Gators WR Van Jefferson Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Zach Goodall
0

Jefferson will join three other Florida seniors at the annual prospect all-star game.

Zach Goodall

Florida AD Scott Stricklin expects Dan Mullen to be the Gators head coach for “a long, long time.”…

0

2020 Defensive Tackle Jalen Lee Commits to Florida

Zach Goodall
0

Florida continues to solidify their defensive line with their 2020 class.

Three Transfer Options for Gators QB Feleipe Franks

Zach Goodall
3 0

Where could quarterback Feleipe Franks end up next?

With Time, Ques Glover Will be a Threat for the Gators

Donavon Keiser
0

The Gators have found a diamond in the rough in their 5-11 point guard.

Scouting Report: What is Florida Getting in CB Ethan Pouncey?

Brian Smith
0

The Gators have a special talent en route to Gainesville in cornerback Ethan Pouncey. Here is his high school scouting report.

Florida Almost Guaranteed a New Year's Six Bowl, up to No. 9 in CFP

Zach Goodall
0

This ranking bodes well for Florida's shot at a New Year's Six Bowl.