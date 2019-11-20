Gators Sit Tight at No. 11 in Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings

For the third week in a row, the Florida Gators (9-2, 6-2 SEC) hold bragging rights to being the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation.

The Gators have found themselves stuck in the No. 11 spot for the second week in a row, despite a 23-6 victory at Missouri and a 56-0 home win over Vanderbilt the week prior.

Minnesota (9-1, 6-1 Big 10) dropped two spots, from No. 8 to No. 10, following their loss to No. 17 Iowa (7-3, 4-3 Big 10) on Saturday. One could argue Florida is deserving of the No. 10 spot, given their only losses this year came against No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) and No. 4 Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC). Iowa moved up from No. 19 to No. 17 after beating the Gophers.

As has been the case since the initial rankings dropped, five SEC teams are included in the weekly poll. LSU, Georgia, No. 5 Alabama (9-1, 6-1 SEC), Florida, and No. 15 Auburn (7-3, 4-3 SEC) represent the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators' playoff hopes were slim, but existent, following their loss to Georgia up until this weekend when the Bulldogs beat the Tigers at Auburn, securing their spot in the SEC Championship. However, Florida's ranking to close out the season will be important for bowl game purposes.

You can check out the rest of the rankings here.