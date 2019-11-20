Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Sit Tight at No. 11 in Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings

Zach Goodall

For the third week in a row, the Florida Gators (9-2, 6-2 SEC) hold bragging rights to being the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation. 

The Gators have found themselves stuck in the No. 11 spot for the second week in a row, despite a 23-6 victory at Missouri and a 56-0 home win over Vanderbilt the week prior.

Minnesota (9-1, 6-1 Big 10) dropped two spots, from No. 8 to No. 10, following their loss to No. 17 Iowa (7-3, 4-3 Big 10) on Saturday. One could argue Florida is deserving of the No. 10 spot, given their only losses this year came against No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) and No. 4 Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC). Iowa moved up from No. 19 to No. 17 after beating the Gophers.

As has been the case since the initial rankings dropped, five SEC teams are included in the weekly poll. LSU, Georgia, No. 5 Alabama (9-1, 6-1 SEC), Florida, and No. 15 Auburn (7-3, 4-3 SEC) represent the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators' playoff hopes were slim, but existent, following their loss to Georgia up until this weekend when the Bulldogs beat the Tigers at Auburn, securing their spot in the SEC Championship. However, Florida's ranking to close out the season will be important for bowl game purposes.

You can check out the rest of the rankings here.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida WR Freddie Swain Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Zach Goodall
1 0

The Shrine Bowl will host not one, not two, but three of Florida's senior receivers as they compete to improve their draft stock.

A Trip Down Memory Lane: Reliving the Best Moments of Florida's 2019 Senior Class

Donavon Keiser
0

Without the seniors on this Gators' roster, Florida would not be the program that it is today.

Gators Safety Donovan Stiner Is Finding His Groove

Jeremy Klump
0

Florida Gators safety Donovan Stiner is finding his groove as the season is coming to a close.

What It Means: Florida QB Nick Sproles Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Goodall
0

The offseason leading into Florida's 2020 season will be a long one, thanks to an anticipated quarterback battle. And those dice started rolling today.

Tuesday's Take: Florida Basketball Isn't Ranked, and They Don't Deserve To Be

Graham Marsh
0

Florida basketball has been as bad as possible through its opening four games. Let's dissect.

Florida WR Josh Hammond Accepts Shrine Bowl Invite

Zach Goodall
0

Hammond is the fifth Florida player to accept an invite to a prospect bowl game.

PFF Ranks Kyle Trask as the 66th Best Starting QB in the Nation

Zach Goodall
0

Is that fair?

Five Underclass Cornerstones of the Florida Gators Football Roster

ethanbudowsky
0

Looking towards the future, Dan Mullen should be happy with the underclass cornerstones of his roster.

Gators' 2020 Stability at Wide Receiver Hinges on Trevon Grimes

Zach Goodall
0

The junior receiver has enough talent to declare early for the NFL, and his decision to do so or not drastically affects Florida's future at receiver.

Florida WR Van Jefferson Accepts Shrine Bowl Invite

Zach Goodall
0

Jefferson is the fourth Florida player to accept a prospect bowl invite this year.