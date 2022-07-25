Gators LB Ventrell Miller Earns Third-straight Butkus Award Watch List Honor

Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller has earned his third-straight Butkus Award Watch List honor, the Butkus Foundation announced earlier today.

The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation's top LB in college football. Miller was placed on the watch list in both 2021 and 2020.

Miller enters his sixth season at Florida, his final year of eligibility after stepping foot on campus in 2017 as a freshman. He'd redshirt that year before appearing in all 13 games as a reserve and key special teams player in 2018. He'd become the team's full-time starter at LB in 2019, earning a role as a leader on the Florida front seven.

In 2020, Miller led the team in tackles with 88 and added 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles-for-loss over 10 starts. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after the team's season opener victory against Ole Miss, collecting 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack.

Following his impressive redshirt junior season, Miller was on track to become one of the nation's top-rated linebackers before suffering a biceps injury after just two weeks into the season. He would miss the remainder of the season before coming back, utilizing the NCAA's COVID-19 waiver, giving all athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Entering this year, Miller looks to continue his role as the team's top LB, looking to become one of the nation's best at the position.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 31 with finalists to follow Nov. 21. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7.

In addition to Miller's placement on a preseason watch list, Florida now has four players, including quarterback Anthony Richardson (Maxwell Award), running back Nay'Quan Wright (Doak Walker Award) and center Kingsley Eguakun (Rimington Trophy) as players currently on preseason watch lists.

