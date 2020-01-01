GatorMaven
Gators WR Trevon Grimes Will Return for 2020 Season

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators junior Trevon Grimes has announced that he will return to Florida for his senior season, via Twitter.

"After a great 2019 season, I have discussed my future with my family and coaches. I am excited to say that you will see me playing in The Swamp in 2020," Grimes' statement read. "I want to finish my degree and help lead the University of Florida to a championship. Happy New Year Gator Nation."

Grimes will be Florida's de-facto WR1 in 2020, with seniors Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond, and Tyrie Cleveland set to graduate.

In Florida's spread out passing game, Grimes hasn't been able to post a consistently dominant box score, but has totaled 59 receptions for 855 yards and five touchdowns for the Gators since transferring to Florida from Ohio State, prior to his sophomore year.

Grimes told the media following the 2019 Orange Bowl that he wanted to weigh his options prior to making a decision on the NFL. At 6-5, 214 lbs., with sub-4.5 40 yard dash speed, Grimes was sure to climb up big boards after the NFL Combine should he have declared.

And although his production wasn't stellar, Grimes was consistently effective with the ball in his hands. His frame made him a go-to target at the boundary and in the redzone, and 23 of his 33 receptions converted first downs in 2019. On tape, he grew tremendously from his sophomore to junior season.

A bigger role in Florida's offense, the chance to compete for a national championship, and the idea of being named team captain kept Grimes around for a final season in Gainesville.

Gators QB Emory Jones: 'I Just Know I'm Ready'

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators begin the new decade with a quarterback dilemma - in arguably the best fashion a quarterback dilemma can be in.

2021 QB Brock Vandagriff Decommits from OU; Could Florida Pursue?

Zach Goodall

The consensus No. 1 QB in the 2021 recruiting class is back on the market. Could the Florida Gators go after him?

With Orange Bowl Victory, Dan Mullen Completes 180-Degree Swing

GrahamMarsh_

Dan Mullen has completely changed Florida football.

Three Things We Learned About Dan Mullen's Gators in 2019

Zach Goodall

Florida's 2019 season taught us three critical things about the present and the future of the program Dan Mullen is building.

Gators RB Lamical Perine Enters 2020 NFL Draft With Momentum

Zach Goodall

To cap off his four-year career in orange and blue, Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine finally broke free. His Orange Bowl performance will do him wonders as he prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Top 3 Florida Gators Safeties of the 2010s

Donavon Keiser

We wrap up our series covering the top three Gators of the 2010s at each position with the safeties.

Tuesday's Take: Florida was the Best Non-Playoff Team of 2019

GrahamMarsh_

“Tuesday’s Take” is Sports Illustrated - GatorMaven author Graham Marsh’s weekly column.

Gators Top Virginia, Win Orange Bowl 36-28

GrahamMarsh_

Florida beat Virginia 36-28 to win the Capital One Orange Bowl on Monday

Florida vs. Virginia: First Half Notes

GrahamMarsh_

Here are some takeaways from UF's 24-14 lead over Virginia in the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl.

2019 Orange Bowl: Live Blog for Florida vs. Virginia

Jeremy Klump

Stay tuned to the GatorMaven live blog for updates and takeaways from the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl.