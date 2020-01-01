Gators WR Trevon Grimes Will Return for 2020 Season

Florida Gators junior Trevon Grimes has announced that he will return to Florida for his senior season, via Twitter.

"After a great 2019 season, I have discussed my future with my family and coaches. I am excited to say that you will see me playing in The Swamp in 2020," Grimes' statement read. "I want to finish my degree and help lead the University of Florida to a championship. Happy New Year Gator Nation."

Grimes will be Florida's de-facto WR1 in 2020, with seniors Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond, and Tyrie Cleveland set to graduate.

In Florida's spread out passing game, Grimes hasn't been able to post a consistently dominant box score, but has totaled 59 receptions for 855 yards and five touchdowns for the Gators since transferring to Florida from Ohio State, prior to his sophomore year.

Grimes told the media following the 2019 Orange Bowl that he wanted to weigh his options prior to making a decision on the NFL. At 6-5, 214 lbs., with sub-4.5 40 yard dash speed, Grimes was sure to climb up big boards after the NFL Combine should he have declared.

And although his production wasn't stellar, Grimes was consistently effective with the ball in his hands. His frame made him a go-to target at the boundary and in the redzone, and 23 of his 33 receptions converted first downs in 2019. On tape, he grew tremendously from his sophomore to junior season.

A bigger role in Florida's offense, the chance to compete for a national championship, and the idea of being named team captain kept Grimes around for a final season in Gainesville.