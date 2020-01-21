Gators WR Tyrie Cleveland Added to Senior Bowl Roster

Now-former Florida Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland has been added to the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Cleveland joined team activities on Tuesday morning and is present for weigh-ins.

Cleveland shined early at Florida, memorably scoring a 63-yard, walk-off, game-winning touchdown against Tennessee on a hail-mary on the final play of the game as a sophomore in 2017.

Over his first two seasons at Florida, amidst shaky quarterback play, Cleveland tallied 36 receptions for 708 yards and four touchdowns.

Yet, Cleveland fell behind in Florida's receiving corps as the position got more talented. With the likes of Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes transferring to Florida and Freddie Swain and Josh Hammond emerging over the past two years, Cleveland barely matched his first two years of production over his second two, recording 43 catches for 563 yards and four scores.

What got Cleveland to Mobile is his speed and willingness to contribute on special teams, something he often put on tape at Florida while his role in the offense fell behind. Whether he's returning kicks or working as a gunner on punt team, Cleveland's 4.38 40 yard dash time (from high school) will serve him well in multiple facets.

Cleveland joins Jefferson as well as former Gators running back Lamical Perine and defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga to represent the orange and bowl at the annual NFL Draft scouting event in Mobile, Alabama.

