Former Gators Punter Jacob Finn Commits to UVA as Graduate Transfer

Former Florida Gators punter Jacob Finn has found his next destination after transferring to Virginia as a graduate transfer.

Finn would announce his intent and commitment to transfer to the University of Virginia via Instagram on Monday.

“I’m proud to announce that I will be spending my final collegiate football season at UVA,” Finn said. "This is just the beginning! Time to grind."

Finn spent five seasons with the Florida football program, redshirting his first season with the team in 2016. He wouldn't register many punts over the next two seasons working behind Tommy Townsend, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

In 2020, Finn finally earned his shot to start, punting the football 26 times for 1,203 yards. The punting unit, led by Finn, would rank third in the FBS in punting net average. He was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

The Gators will be replacing Finn with Australian punter Jeremy Crawshaw, who was brought in during the 2020 recruiting class. Crawshaw would see time in the team's bowl game vs. Oklahoma, punting twice for 98 yards, averaging 49.0 yards per punt. Crawshaw was also named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Florida, and head coach Dan Mullen, have always placed an emphasis on the team's special teams, typically sending players to the NFL. This year, the Gators send kicker Evan McPherson to the NFL. McPherson was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

This year, the team's kicker will be either Chris Howard or Jace Christmann. Both players are fifth-year seniors, with Howard joining the team as a walk-on years ago. Christmann is slated to join the team as a transfer.