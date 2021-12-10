Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Says "No Substance" to Tosh Lupoi Joining Gators

The Florida Gators have been rumored to be bringing in a variety of coaches under head coach Billy Napier, including Jaguars DL coach Tosh Lupoi.

There isn't anything concrete regarding Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi potentially joining the Florida Gators under HC Billy Napier. That much was made clear once again after Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shot down rumors of Lupoi leaving for Gainesville.

RELATED: Tosh Lupoi Shares High Praise to Gators HC Billy Napier

Lupoi hasn't been the only Jaguars assistant coach to be in the news for a potential leap back to the collegiate ranks, though, as tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is reportedly joining Virginia Tech to become the program's offensive coordinator following the season.

"I met with Tosh yesterday, there's no substance to anything. Does that mean he doesn't get ... really good football coaches get conversations," Meyer said today when asked about Lupoi.

"I've never stood in the way [of someone] to be a head coach or to be a coordinator. That's something that's pretty good stuff. Tyler Bowen's been really good for us. But, it's also, our focus is on this five weeks and doing the very best we can for our players."

There's no question that neither Bowen nor Lupoi would leave their posts right now to take on a gig. It's common practice for a coach to fulfill the remainder of their contract, at least in the first year, before taking on another post.

"The one thing I just always ask is be so professional about it and those two examples you couldn’t be more professional," Meyer said of Bowen and Lupoi.

"Tyler Bowen [has a] chance to be a coordinator, he is going to consider it and he asked me. First of all, he asked me my thoughts on his ability to do it and I think he is a really good football coach. Okay, that is enough of this, let’s go worry about beating Tennessee. He has been fantastic.

"I have been lucky, I have not had a lot of the nonsense you hear about. I am very transparent with them and likewise with me. There are two kinds of coaches, the ones you want and the ones you don’t want.”

Yesterday, AllGators asked Lupoi about the potential of leaving for Florida, and he certainly did not confirm (however, he also didn't deny) that he would be leaving, either.

Lupoi would only indicate that he wasn't taking calls during the week, and his primary focus has and will be on the final five weeks of the season for the Jaguars, and more importantly this Sunday's game against the Tennesee Titans.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.