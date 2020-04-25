2020 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Select Gators DE Jonathan Greenard

Florida Gators defensive end Jonathan Greenard has been selected by the Houston Texans with the 90th pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard, 22, is fresh off of a breakout campaign in his lone season at the University of Florida, where he led the Southeastern Conference in sacks with 10 and tackles for loss with 16. He also tallied a team-leading 47 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

The 6-3, 262 lb. edge rusher spent the 2019 season at Florida as a graduate student after transferring from Louisville. Previously, Greenard suffered a broken wrist with the Cardinals just nine snaps into the 2018 season, ending what was set to be his senior season.

Greenard looked elsewhere to play football with his final year of eligibility, and his connection to Florida's defensive coordinator Todd Grantham - who recruited him to Louisville - brought him to Gainesville.

At the 2020 NFL Combine, Greenard posted average size for a defensive end but measured in with extreme length. His 34 7/8-inch arms rank in the 90th percentile among NFL defensive ends, which certainly caught the eyes of the Texans. Greenard didn't wow anybody with his 4.87 40-yard dash, but his 7.13-second three-cone drill (67th percentile) and 4.34-second 20-yard shuttle (71st percentile) are arguably more important and telling results regarding his athleticism on the edge.

Expect Greenard to line up primarily as a linebacker in Texans' 3-4 defensive scheme. Though, the BUCK position that he played at Florida allowed him to put his hand in the dirt and act as a standing rusher. At the 2020 Senior Bowl, Greenard played strong-side linebacker and occasionally dropped into coverage on top of setting the edge and rushing the passer. The - are getting an extremely versatile defender in their front seven.

Greenard joins Florida Gators cornerback CJ Henderson - to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.