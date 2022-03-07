Watch: Gators CB Kaiir Elam Shows off Speed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Photo: Kaiir Elam; Credit: Zach Goodall

Heading into the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine there wasn't quite a consensus among draftniks about who the top cornerback prospect was. While many have slowly come to that conclusion about Cincinatti's Sauce Gardner, many have overlooked Florida Gators CB Kaiir Elam, who was able to show off his talents during Sunday's workouts.

Elam, 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, was the Gators' top corner over the past three seasons, leaving early to take his talents to the next level. On Sunday, he was able to show off part of why he has been graded as one of the best defensive backs in the draft, posting one of the top 40-yard dash times among all participants.

Elam officially clocked in at 4.39 as his official best time from the event, grading out as tied for the 10th best among all cornerbacks at the competition. For reference, Gardner came in at 4.41 seconds. Both blazing fast times for big, long corners at the next level.

Elam would go on to perform well in the on-field portion of the event, looking smooth during the box drill to determine quick reactions.

One of the top prospects at his position, Elam's performance at the combine matched up with what he showed on tape while at Florida. He was able to come away with the third-best yards per coverage snap among all of the top CB prospects in 2021 at .52 yards per coverage snap.

That's just above LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.'s number at .57.

During his time at Florida, Elam accounted for 78 total tackles, five interceptions and 20 pass breakups. His best season would come during his sophomore year where Elam accounted for 11 total pass breakups and two interceptions on the year.

Entering Sunday's workout, Elam came into the event confident in his abilities. Speaking with reporters earlier in the week, Elam said he felt like he was better than anyone he's played against, simply the type of player he is and understands the work he puts in.

Elam is expected to be one of the top players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Sunday's workout shouldn't bring him down much further, either.