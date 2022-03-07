Skip to main content

Watch: Gators CB Kaiir Elam Shows off Speed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam turned heads during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine during the 40-yard dash.

Photo: Kaiir Elam; Credit: Zach Goodall

Heading into the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine there wasn't quite a consensus among draftniks about who the top cornerback prospect was. While many have slowly come to that conclusion about Cincinatti's Sauce Gardner, many have overlooked Florida Gators CB Kaiir Elam, who was able to show off his talents during Sunday's workouts.

Elam, 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, was the Gators' top corner over the past three seasons, leaving early to take his talents to the next level. On Sunday, he was able to show off part of why he has been graded as one of the best defensive backs in the draft, posting one of the top 40-yard dash times among all participants.

Elam officially clocked in at 4.39 as his official best time from the event, grading out as tied for the 10th best among all cornerbacks at the competition. For reference, Gardner came in at 4.41 seconds. Both blazing fast times for big, long corners at the next level.

Elam would go on to perform well in the on-field portion of the event, looking smooth during the box drill to determine quick reactions. 

Read More

One of the top prospects at his position, Elam's performance at the combine matched up with what he showed on tape while at Florida. He was able to come away with the third-best yards per coverage snap among all of the top CB prospects in 2021 at .52 yards per coverage snap.

That's just above LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.'s number at .57.

During his time at Florida, Elam accounted for 78 total tackles, five interceptions and 20 pass breakups. His best season would come during his sophomore year where Elam accounted for 11 total pass breakups and two interceptions on the year. 

Entering Sunday's workout, Elam came into the event confident in his abilities. Speaking with reporters earlier in the week, Elam said he felt like he was better than anyone he's played against, simply the type of player he is and understands the work he puts in.

Elam is expected to be one of the top players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Sunday's workout shouldn't bring him down much further, either.

Kaiir Elam
Football

Watch: Gators CB Kaiir Elam Shows off Speed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

By Demetrius Harveyjust now
Dameon Pierce Gasparilla Bowl
Football

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Florida Gators RB Dameon Pierce Has Solid Outing

By Demetrius Harvey19 hours ago
USATSI_17746971_168386547_lowres(1)
Basketball

Gators Earn No. 9 Seed in SEC Tournament; Will Face Texas A&M

By Brandon Carroll20 hours ago
Jeremiah Moon
Football

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Florida Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Raises Eyebrows

By Demetrius Harvey21 hours ago
Castleton_Tshiebwe
Basketball

Florida Gators Fail to Contain Oscar Tshiebwe; Lose to Kentucky at Home 71-63

By Brandon CarrollMar 5, 2022
Keyontae Johnson
Basketball

Keyontae Johnson Honored In Gators Starting Lineup for Regular-Season Finale

By Brandon CarrollMar 5, 2022
Zachary Carter
Football

Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter Talks NFL Combine, Fit at Next Level

By Demetrius HarveyMar 5, 2022
Helmet
Recruiting

2024 DB Brayshon Williams Talks Florida Gators Offer, Future Visit Plans

By Conner ClarkeMar 5, 2022