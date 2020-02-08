Kair Elam Represents Florida on SEC Football Leadership Council

Rising sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam is in Birmingham, Alabama, to represent the Florida Gators in the SEC Football Leadership Council, the team announced in a release.

The two-day event hosts one representative from each school, as Elam joins Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Arkansas long snapper Jordan Silver, Auburn linebacker Kameron Brown, Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson, Kentucky linebacker Josh Paschal, LSU kicker Avery Atkins, Ole Miss linebacker Momo Sonogo, Mississippi State defensive end Kobe Jones, Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski, Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor, Texas A & M linebacker Andre White Jr., and Vanderbilt defensive lineman Cam Robinson.

In addition to the SEC's Student-Athlete Advisory Council, according to the release, the SEC Leadership Council will "provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness."

The group of student-athletes will meet with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to review NCAA and SEC legislative items, and with officials to discuss rules of the game and more.

Former Kentucky power forward and three-time NBA All-Star Antoine Walker will also meet with the group to educate the players on financial literacy.

The SEC also has Leadership Councils for Men's and Women's basketball.

Elam's selection is a surprise for his youth but earned for his performance as a freshman for Florida. AllGators' Rookie of the Year for the Gators, Elam recorded three interceptions, five defended passes, 10 tackles, and allowed only 10 receptions on 23 targets in coverage (per Pro Football Focus).