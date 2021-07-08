2022 WR Kevin Thomas Announces Top 5, Gators Included

The Florida Gators will keep an eye out for plenty of receivers throughout the country, including Philadelphia (Pa.) receiver Kevin Thomas.

While the Florida Gators are about a month away from starting its fall football camp, the recruiting season is still a full go, with one wide receiver placing the Gators in his top 5 teams.

Kevin Thomas, a receiver out of Philadelphia (Pa.) did just that on Wednesday when he released his top 5 teams, narrowing down his list from 10 to see what programs will be in consideration for his services come time for National Signing Day.

Among the teams in contention are Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

For Florida, they'll be considering plenty of top receiver prospects in this year's class as it looks to rebuild the room after sending six receivers to the NFL over the past two years. Thomas is one of the receivers Florida has been in on for quite some time, originally offering the receiver on Aug. 3, 2020.

While he has not officially or unofficially visited the program as of yet, that doesn't mean he won't at some point in the future. Florida has considered plenty of prospects from all around the country and Thomas isn't an exception. The Gators will likely follow all leads to replace their standout receivers from past classes.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, presents a big-body receiver who will be able to attack the football from a high point of access while adding to the receiving room in the red zone, making an easy target to whatever quarterback is throwing his way.

The receiver has been one of the recruits in 2022 that we've suggested keeping tabs on and that becomes even more of a certainty as the offseason presses forward with Thomas placing the Gators in his top 5 teams list.

Stay tuned to AllGators on Sports Illustrated-FanNation for all Florida Gators football, recruiting, and basketball news and updates.