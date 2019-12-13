Kyle Trask, C.J. Henderson Named Semifinalists for Lombardi Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla -- Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and cornerback C.J. Henderson have been named semifinalists for the annual Lombardi Award.

Presented by the Lombardi Foundation, the award is presented to the best college football player in the nation in terms of performance, leadership, character, and resiliency, as voted on by all 130 FBS head coaches, members of sports media, and former winners and finalists.

The winner of the Lombardi Award will be announced during halftime of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 13th, 2020.

Florida joins Georgia and Utah as the only schools with multiple semifinalists for the award.

Trask took over as Florida's starting quarterback after Feleipe Franks dislocated his ankle against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 3. Since, Trask has led Florida to a 7-2 record as the signal-caller, tallying a completion percentage of 67.6%, 2636 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Henderson recently announced his decision to not play in the Orange Bowl and declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He recorded 11 pass breakups this season, ranking tied for seventh-most in the nation despite missing two games with an ankle injury. Henderson also allowed a 54.1% completion percentage in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

Trask and Henderson join the list of players below as candidates for the award. Henderson is the only defensive back semifinalist.

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, LSU

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Tyler Huntley, Utah

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Malcolm Perry, Navy

Running backs

Chubba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Wide receivers

Cee Dee Lamb, Oklahoma

Michael Pittman, USC

Offensive lineman

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Defensive linemen

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

A.J. Epenesa

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

Chase Young, Ohio State

Linebackers

Evan Weaver, UC-Berkley

Kickers