Kyle Trask, C.J. Henderson Named Semifinalists for Lombardi Award

Zach Goodall

GAINESVILLE, Fla -- Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and cornerback C.J. Henderson have been named semifinalists for the annual Lombardi Award.

Presented by the Lombardi Foundation, the award is presented to the best college football player in the nation in terms of performance, leadership, character, and resiliency, as voted on by all 130 FBS head coaches, members of sports media, and former winners and finalists.

The winner of the Lombardi Award will be announced during halftime of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 13th, 2020.

Florida joins Georgia and Utah as the only schools with multiple semifinalists for the award.

Trask took over as Florida's starting quarterback after Feleipe Franks dislocated his ankle against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 3. Since, Trask has led Florida to a 7-2 record as the signal-caller, tallying a completion percentage of 67.6%, 2636 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Henderson recently announced his decision to not play in the Orange Bowl and declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He recorded 11 pass breakups this season, ranking tied for seventh-most in the nation despite missing two games with an ankle injury. Henderson also allowed a 54.1% completion percentage in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

Trask and Henderson join the list of players below as candidates for the award. Henderson is the only defensive back semifinalist.

Quarterbacks

  • Joe Burrow, LSU
  • Justin Herbert, Oregon
  • Tyler Huntley, Utah
  • Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
  • Malcolm Perry, Navy

Running backs

  • Chubba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
  • Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Wide receivers

  • Cee Dee Lamb, Oklahoma
  • Michael Pittman, USC

Offensive lineman

  • Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Defensive linemen

  • Bradlee Anae, Utah
  • Derrick Brown, Auburn
  • Raekwon Davis, Alabama
  • A.J. Epenesa
  • Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
  • Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
  • Chase Young, Ohio State

Linebackers

  • Evan Weaver, UC-Berkley

Kickers

  • Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
