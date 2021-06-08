Former Gators QB Kyle Trask Officially Signs Rookie Deal With Buccaneers

Former Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask officially signs his rookie deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being selected in the second round.

Today, former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially inked a deal, his rookie contract.

The four-year deal will be worth $5.545M with a $1.385M signing bonus for the former Heisman Trophy finalist. The Buccaneers began its mandatory minicamp today, and it would be the first time Trask and his new teammate, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady would see the field at the same time this offseason.

Trask was selected with the final pick in the second round by the most recent Super Bowl champions, pick No. 64. Trask will compete for a backup role with the team with Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin. He's likely one of the primary quarterbacks to become the eventual successor to Brady when he eventually retires.

At Florida, Trask became the team's starting quarterback following an injury at the position during his fourth year with the team, his redshirt junior season. He would go on to play in 12 games, completing 237 out of 354 of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

It wouldn't be until his final year with the team, however, that Trask really proved himself to be a capable potential NFL quarterback. Last season, Trask would throw for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He would set multiple SEC and Florida records during his season.

The Gators would finish the year 8-4, losing the final three games of the season, including the SEC Championship game that Trask would take his team to as the leader on offense.

Earlier in the offseason, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians raved about Trask's ability, particularly his mental processing, comparing him to former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Now, Trask will officially begin his career today after signing his first NFL contract, one I'm sure he will hope to upgrade in the future.