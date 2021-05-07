Watch: Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Shows Off Strength, Pulls Truck

We are entering the dead period as far as collegiate athletics is concerned, but that doesn't mean there won't be anything to get excited about as far as Florida Gators football is concerned.

That much was proven true when redshirt junior running back Lorenzo Lingard released one of his, likely many, impressive workouts to social media on Thursday. This time, Lingard was showcasing his impressive strength by pulling a Dodge pickup truck with at least five occupants, including four in the back and a driver all by himself.

This isn't the first time an athlete has shown off his strength in impressive ways, but it's always surprising to see just how strong an individual is.

Here is another angle of the haul, showing Lingard holding a football while pulling the truck:

Lingard is currently listed at 6-feet, 206 pounds and originally transferred to the program last year after spending his first two seasons with the University of Miami. Due to injuries, Lingard was forced to miss out on much of his sophomore season, causing him to take a redshirt.

Now, Lingard is expected to play a bigger role with Florida this season, now with another year under his belt in order to learn the playbook and continue in his development and recovery from his injuries earlier in his career.

Florida added another running back via the transfer portal this year, too. The team was able to land sophomore running back, Demarkcus Bowman, who began his career at Clemson as a five-star recruit. Bowman is expected to be one of the major players in the team's running back rotation.

Currently, Florida is expected to return three of its running backs from last season, including Dameon Pierce, Nay'Quan Wright and Malik Davis.