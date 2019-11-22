Making the Case: Eight Gators Who Could Declare Early for the NFL Draft

It's that time of year, where underclass college football players are stuck with a decision to make that could change their lives forever.

To declare, or not to declare, early for the annual NFL Draft.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen has been utilizing Florida's bye week to meet with any and all potential early entrees for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, offering advice to any player considering making the move.

On Wednesday, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham shared his two cents on the subject as well.

"You can’t make the decision for them," Grantham said. "You just have to give them the information to weigh it out what’s best for them from a percentage standpoint for them in the future."

"Obviously there are a couple of guys that left last year that we felt like should stay and ended up being the correct thing to do, so I think it will help a little bit because guys see that, make sure I make the right decision. We will take each case by case and do what’s best for them."

Putting my thinking cap on, below are the eight Gators' players who I'd assume are assessing their options. Let's make the case for each player, and whether they should or shouldn't throw their names in the 2020 NFL Draft hat.

CB C.J. Henderson: Should declare for the NFL Draft

As has been the case all year, C.J. Henderson should file his NFL Draft paperwork and never look back.

The junior cornerback, who is on record running the 40 yard dash at 4.35 seconds, has been and is still widely projected as the first Florida player off of the board in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

Throughout the year, Henderson has been considered a first round prospect by Blacher Report's lead NFL Draft scout Matt Miller, among other scouts and analysts. Although some have begun to drop Henderson amidst tackling and injury concerns, Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network wrote a good story on why Henderson should garner a first round selection regardless.

At 6-1, 202 lbs., Henderson certainly has the frame to make it as an NFL cornerback, and he has both the traits and production to back it up. Despite missing three games this season, Henderson's 10 defended passes lead the team by a mile and are tied for fourth most in the nation.

Henderson has also allowed only 48.4% of his targets in coverage to be caught, which is both fantastic and improved from last year when he allowed 50% (per PFF). I don't care if Henderson is the worst tackler in his class; his coverage traits are special. If I am Henderson's coach, I'm not asking him to become some dominant run defender - I'm sticking him on the opposition's best receiver all game long and letting the rest figure itself out.

CB Marco Wilson: Should stay for redshirt junior year

Marco Wilson embracing the STAR role late in his junior year, after settling back in at cornerback following his ACL tear in 2018 and as sophomore Trey Dean III was struggling at the position, will do him some wonders when it comes his time to declare for the NFL.

That time isn't now.

Wilson was a bit rusty coming back from his injury, but he has since returned to form as Florida's physically dominant cornerback. He's been all over the field, recording three interceptions, two defended passes, and 2.5 tackles for loss in 10 games this year. However, Wilson has also given up 325 yards on 25 receptions, allowing a completion percentage of 67.6% when targeted, and three touchdowns.

While Wilson will "wow" you with splash plays and his physical nature of play, there are still aspects of his game in coverage that need polish.

Perhaps those will be covered up as he plays closer to the line of scrimmage at STAR, which appears to be a good fit for him, but he'll need a larger sample size at the position to show NFL front offices. That comes during his senior season.

WR Trevon Grimes: Should stay for senior year

This decision can drastically affect Florida's 2020 outlook offensively, as the Gators are already set to lose four of their top seven receivers this offseason when Van Jefferson, Josh Hammond, Freddie Swain, and Tyrie Cleveland graduate.

Losing Trevon Grimes, who offers playmaking ability beyond what any other WR on Florida's roster offers, would far worsen that blow.

While his production over two seasons has only been modest, accumulating 56 receptions for 834 yards and five touchdowns, Grimes is a special player. He stands at 6-5, 214 lbs., he utilizes that size to win contested, acrobatic catches, and he runs a 4.48 40. NFL teams will drool at that scouting report, especially when he puts those skills to the test at the NFL Combine eventually.

But with the WR corps thinning out in 2020, Grimes has an opportunity to become Florida's de-facto WR1 next year. And with WR1-type production, mixed with his skill-set and frame, Grimes has the potential to become an early round - and maybe even first round - prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the 2020 NFL Draft owning what appears to be a historic wide receiver group, it'd be tough for Grimes to stand out with such little production. His test results would give him a boost, but nothing like what a return for his senior year would do.

DT Tedarrell Slaton: Could go either way, but should probably stay

There wouldn't be many Florida fans who could tell you that Tedarrell Slaton is an NFL Draft prospect - he isn't even a starter.

But when you're 6-5, 358 lbs. and playing with explosiveness off of the line of scrimmage, you'll stick out like a sore thumb to NFL scouts. And for good reason.

Despite only rotating on Florida's defensive line, Slaton has been a disruptive player for Florida this season at nose tackle. The junior has recorded 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and eight QB pressures across only 233 defensive snaps.

With the NFL already giving Slaton looks, he has a tough decision to make. Ideally, Slaton would return to school, compete for a starting job, and build upon a solid junior year to turn in a dominant senior season.

But with Kyree Campbell (I don't see him declaring, he's as "team-first" as they come) locked in as the starting nose and also likely to return in 2020 as a senior, could Slaton fight for and take the position? Could he return to his old position of 3-technique defensive tackle with Adam Shuler's time at Florida coming to a close? Barring a loss of at least 30 lbs., Slaton is too big to play defensive end in Florida's scheme at this point, so his options are probably limited to the interior.

At the end of the day, it'd probably be in Slaton's best interest to compete at 3-technique with Marlon Dunlap Jr. and, at least, carve out more snaps next season to boost his draft stock with more production. But if Slaton strictly wants to play nose tackle, he could certainly declare early and work his way up boards at the NFL Combine this year.

QB Kyle Trask: Most likely will stay, but has an interesting case

Imagine arguing about Kyle Trask being an NFL quarterback before this season started. You'd have gotten a bunch of weird looks.

Now, however, that argument is plausible and worth discussing. Trask made it clear that he is proud to attend the University of Florida and not just play for its football team, so it's hard to see him give up on pursuing his Master's degree with another season of eligibility left. But hey, money talks.

With a 66.8% completion percentage on the season, 2293 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, Trask has been one of the more efficient passers in the nation this season. Given the fact that he has graduated from Florida with a Bachelor's degree already, Trask is eligible to participate in the Senior Bowl as a redshirt junior and would almost certainly receive an invite if he were to declare.

Much like Wilson, Trask is the epitome of a team player and leader. NFL coaches eat that up, and the Senior Bowl is a perfect, live football environment for Trask to show off his character.

Now, Trask has a good shot at keeping Florida's starting QB position in 2020, but there will certainly be a competition for the position as Feleipe Franks returns from injury and Emory Jones enters his third season. Do those factors push the needle enough for Trask to make the jump?

Perhaps, and perhaps not. As previously stated, Trask is dedicated to the University of Florida. It wouldn't be an easy decision for him. But what if he came back to UF and lost the QB competition this summer, and missed out on an opportunity for serious NFL coin?

I think Trask sticks around, and in his mind that's probably the best decision to make. But his situation is certainly unique, and it'd be understandable to see him leap at an NFL opportunity.

Safety Brad Stewart: Should declare for the NFL Draft

Honestly, Stewart hasn't had near the junior campaign that his skill-set is capable of, and certainly not one that carries momentum into the draft process.

But, traits. The most important aspect of the entire NFL Draft process: Does this prospect have the traits to succeed in the NFL? For Stewart, that answer is yes.

Standing at 6-0, 200 lbs., Stewart is the ideal mold for an NFL safety, and has experience doing a variety of different tasks at safety. He's shown off range and ball-skills, with three career interceptions including one to ice the LSU game in 2018. However, Stewart hasn't recorded a turnover this season across his 254 snaps.

And in the box, Stewart has been a disruptive player as well. Being so athletic, Stewart often makes tackles in space and moving sideline-to-sideline, displaying solid angles and improved tackling technique compared to his sophomore year.

But in a rotation that is cutting into his snaps already, Stewart has failed to create standout, flashy plays this season like he has in years past. And to make matters worse for his sake, Florida has enjoyed a breakout season from Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner appears to finally be putting it all together at safety.

Stewart has had the eyes of the NFL on him for some time, given his playmaking ability and all-around sound safety play. Those eyes have stared at Stewart facing suspensions as well, which is something he will have to answer to in interviews with teams, but given his previous NFL hype and the emergence of Davis and Stiner around him, Stewart may be best suited to test his luck this year rather than wait until next.

Safeties Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner: Should stay for senior year

As previously mentioned, Davis and Stiner have emerged in Florida's safety room this season. Davis has been a good player since the season opened, whereas Stiner has come on as of late but impressed, leading Florida in interceptions with four.

Neither are perfect prospects, though. Davis is a bit undersized at 5-11, 185 lbs., and there have been inconsistencies in Stiner's game, both in coverage and in pursuit. These issues have improved during the year, but another season of improved tape will do Stiner wonders.

Davis and Stiner are on the inside track to be Florida's starting safety tandem in 2020. As both have provided some serious flashes of talent and own some momentum, the duo should certainly return for their senior years as leaders in Florida's secondary. With good performances in 2020, both could hear their names called in 2021.