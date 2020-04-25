2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets Select Gators RB Lamical Perine

Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine has been drafted by the New York Jets, with the 120th in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He joins former Florida teammate defensive end Jabari Zuniga, who the Jets selected in the third round on Friday.

The balanced back will now move on to the next level as he will try and replicate the success throughout his time in Gainesville, both in the passing game and on the ground. Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, Perine finished his career in orange and blue with 2485 rushing yards on 493 carries, rushing for 22 touchdowns over his four collegiate seasons.

Although Perine's rushing stats don't jump off of the page, he also did some damage in the passing game due to head coach Dan Mullen's use of his running backs. 40 of his 72 receptions came in his senior year as Perine showed scouts his ability to make his presence felt in the passing game, even when the running game wasn't working out behind Florida's young offensive line.

While it was a rough year for Perine on the ground, the senior showed out in his final game with the Gators, rushing for 138 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the Gators' Orange Bowl 36-28 victory over Virginia.

After topping off his Florida career with one of his best games, the running back went back home to Mobile for the Reeses Senior Bowl. In Mobile, Perine talked to a plethora of NFL scouts and impressed many throughout the week, leading to a boost in his draft stock. Notably, he earned South Team Practice Player of the Week honors.

At the NFL Combine, the 5-11, 216-pound back ran a 4.62 40 yard dash and put up 22 reps on the bench press. Perine also finished in the 97th percentile for hand size among running backs, which is partly the reason he is so fluid in catching passes out of the backfield.