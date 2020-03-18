AllGators
Dante Fowler Jr. Reunites with Dan Quinn, Agrees to Contract with Atlanta Falcons

Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. has agreed to a three-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons in NFL free agency, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Josina Anderson has since reported that Fowler could earn up to $48 million over the three-year deal. The guaranteed numbers and structure have yet to be released but will be updated within this post as that information becomes available.

Fowler, 25, was the third overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the only Florida Gators prospect selected in the first round that year. After an up-and-down career in Jacksonville, both on and off the field, Fowler was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He posted 14 sacks in three seasons with the Jaguars.

In Los Angeles, Fowler flourished within a 3-4 scheme as an outside linebacker, recording a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2019 while playing on his fifth-year option. As the Rams could no longer afford to keep Fowler after his breakout season, he was allowed to test the market and found a new home in Atlanta.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was Fowler's defensive coordinator at the University of Florida in 2012. Fowler posted 2.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss as a freshman under Quinn, and finished his career at Florida with 14.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.

