Pro Football Focus Tabs Gators' Kyle Pitts as No. 1 Draftable Tight End

As the offseason continues to slug along, creating a path forward for the next-best position groups in college football appears to be at the forefront. For the Gators, they'll have at least one player on their offense which can contend for the crème de la crème at their respective position group.

Earlier today, Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their version of the top-tier offensive players at each position group. The only Gators player to make the list was tight end Kyle Pitts, tabbed as the likely contender for the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pitts was positioned ahead of Pat Freriermuth (Penn State), Brevin Jordan (Miami, Fla.), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State) and Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin).

Here is what PFF had to say about the 19-year-old Pitts:

Florida had three wide receivers taken in the 2020 draft, including Van Jefferson in the second round. Pitts had the most receiving yards of all of them. He still needs to get considerably bigger than his listed 240 pounds, but he’s not even 20 years old yet. He consistently lined up out wide and still beat cornerbacks down the field.

Pitts makes sense as the top player selected among the tight end position group. Not only because of his play-making ability but because he is likely in store for even more targets than he received last season. With all four of the team's top wide receivers leaving the program in quick-fashion this spring to take their talents to the NFL, Pitts is the unquestioned No. 1 target among a talented, but inexperienced receiver room.

Last season, Pitts and Trask proved to be a wonderful combination, allowing the tight end to break out in his sophomore season which has ultimately led to where Pitts is today. Hauling in 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns, Pitts led all Gators receivers in receptions while coming in second in receiving yards, third in touchdowns.

What ultimately separates Pitts among many of the 2021 NFL Draft hopefuls will be his ability to catch the ball downfield, using his speed and uncanny maneuverability to catch the deep ball.

According to PFF, Pitts hauled in 25 of his 42 passes targeted 10-plus yard downfield last season. An impressive stat that was second among tight ends in the country last season; only Kolar had more of those catches. As the quarterback's best friend, the ability to catch the deep ball will prove useful as the Gators attempt to take advantage of the middle of the field, often a weak point in an SEC defense.

Pitts will continue to climb due to his athleticism, and although he ought to put on some weight in order to become a more complete tight end, he has fared well in all aspects of the position. At his age, it only makes sense for him to continue to develop. With only four dropped passes in 2019, Pitts' ability to make himself a reliable target will ultimately separate himself from the rest of the pack.

During the offseason thus far, Pitts has gained weight, going from playing last year at just 235 pounds to now hovering around 246 as of March. As his strides continue off the field, so will his playmaking ability on the field.