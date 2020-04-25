AllGators
Former Gators CB Quincy Wilson Traded to New York Jets

Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators cornerback Quincy Wilson, brother of Florida's starting cornerback Marco Wilson, has been traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the New York Jets on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Wilson, 23, spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Colts. The 6-2, 194 lb. defensive back recorded 61 total tackles, two interceptions, and eight defended passes in 29 career games, starting 10 during his first two seasons before taking on a reserve role in 2019. Near the end of his final season in Indianapolis, Wilson dealt with a shoulder injury.

The Colts had high hopes for Wilson after selecting him with the 46th pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. However, he didn't end up living up to his draft status as Kenny Moore, Pierre Desir, and 2019 rookie Rock Ya-Sin outplayed him throughout the year.

Now, Wilson will get a fresh start in New York. The Jets have now spent three 2020 draft picks on former Gators, sending their 211th overall pick to Indianapolis for Wilson and drafting defensive end Jabari Zuniga and running back Lamical Perine in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Wilson joins former Florida teammates in the Jets secondary in safeties Brian Poole and Marcus Maye. Considering Wilson's young age and experience, as well as the upside that got him selected in the second round several years ago, the trade makes sense as a low-risk, high-reward move for the Jets.

