Report: Florida to Hire Tim Brewster as Tight Ends Coach

Credit: GoHeels.com

Zach Goodall

It appears that the Florida Gators have found their next tight ends coach.

Tim Brewster, the tight ends coach and assistant head coach for North Carolina, is set to take the reigns of Florida's vacant tight ends coaching position, left by Larry Scott as he will take over as Howard University's next head coach.

FootballScoop was the first to report Brewster's hiring on Thursday.

Brewster joins Florida's coaching staff with over 30 years of coaching experience, as a head coach for the University of Minnesota and various assistant coaching roles at the college and pro level.

On the field, Brewster has produced 11 NFL tight ends, per his biography on UNC's team roster. Brewster also scouted and developed future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates as a basketball player at Kent State while he served as the San Diego Chargers' tight ends coach and assistant head coach in the early 2000s.

While Florida was in need of a new on-field coach for the tight ends position, the Gators also need some recruiting help. The 2020 signing class was strong, but will be remembered for several misses on both signing days.

The hiring of Brewster should help mend those wounds. Brewster was at one point considered the ACC's best recruiter while serving under Jimbo Fisher at Florida State from 2013-17, and has held the position of recruiting coordinator during two of his coaching stints.

At the end of the day, this is about as good of a hire as Dan Mullen and the Gators could have made. Brewster has an extensive track record both on the field and as a recruiter that should bode well for the Gators.

