Report: Former Florida Gators HC Dan Mullen Expected Join ESPN

Photo: Dan Mullen; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is expected to accept an offer to join ESPN as a studio analyst for the network, according to a report from Action Network HQ's Brett McMurphy. McMurphy indicated that Mullen is currently considering the offer, but is expected to join.

Mullen has been a guest analyst for ESPN in the past, including for the network's National Title game coverage in January, earlier this year when the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mullen was the Gators head coach from 2018-21, taking the team to three-straight New Year's Six appearances to start his tenure. He would also lead the team to an 8-2 record and a bid to the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in 2020, an abbreviated season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The then-Florida coach was dismissed shortly prior to the conclusion of the season a year later after leading the team to a disappointing 5-6 record. He was let go a day after the conclusion of the team's 24-23 loss to the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 21.

Mullen's tenure as a head coach at Florida would end after 49 games, including a 34-15 record and a 2-1 record in bowl games. He would win the Peach Bowl and the Orange Bowl in 2018 and 2019, respectively, while losing the Cotton Bowl in 2020.

Florida has since hired Billy Napier as the team's head coach, looking to bring a winning culture back to Gainesville. Though he has not been a coach within the SEC, he came with a lot of promise after winning the Sun Belt title at Lousiana in 2021, while getting a bid to the game in 2018 and 2019.

Florida begins fall camp on Tuesday, Aug 2.

