Report: Former Florida RB Ran Carthon Hired as Tennessee GM

Former Florida running back Ran Carthon is being hired by the Tennessee Titans as general manager, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Carthon spent the 2017-22 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers in two personnel positions after serving as the director of player personnel for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16. He was also a scout for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-11.

You can find Carthon's biography from his time with the 49ers below.

Ran Carthon enters his second season as director of player personnel after serving five seasons as the director of pro personnel with the 49ers. In his role, Carthon is responsible for evaluating the top college prospects and assists in the construction of the pro free agency board and evaluations. He also works with the football administration staff with player market analysis and unrestricted free agency strategy.

A November 2022 study by Madison A. Shirazi of the Harvard Crimson found that only seven NFL general managers were younger than 45 years old. That means Carthon, 41 and turning 42 on Feb. 10, will be among the youngest upon beginning the job.

Carthon carved out a career in pro football operations after four seasons with the Gators from 1999-2003, playing under former head coaches Steve Spurrier and Ron Zook.

After spending most of his time with the Gators in a rotational role behind Earnest Graham and Robert Gillespie, Carthon took over the gig of starting running back in 2003 and posted career-highs in rushing yards (595) and touchdowns (six) that year. Eventually an undrafted free agent, Carthon signed with the Indianapolis Colts and prduced two touchdowns from 2004-06.

Carthon returned to UF to complete his bachelor's degree in sociology in 2008.

Tennessee relieved former general manager Jon Robinson of his duties on Dec. 6 as the team stood on top of the AFC South standings with a 7-5 record. The Titans faltered down the stretch, though, failing to win another game and handing the division to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 20-16 loss in Week 18.

