Former Gators Receiver Trevon Grimes Could be a Post-Draft Steal for Eagles

After going undrafted against all odds, former Florida Gators receiver Trevon Grimes could be a steal for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, eight former Gators were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, while three others were signed shortly following the draft. One of the few who were granted the opportunity to join an NFL club was former Florida receiver Trevon Grimes who was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Grimes, 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, was one of the most impressive players on the Florida offense just last season. Accounting for 38 receptions for 589 yards and nine touchdowns. Florida routinely utilized Grimes in the red zone, using his size to their advantage as the season went on.

But, then why exactly wasn't Grimes selected in the draft? During the team's pro day in March, Grimes hit the majority of the metrics you'd want to see in a receiver turning pro. His 40-yard dash time was timed at 4.51 and 4.49 seconds, the vertical jump was a respectable 35 inches, he showed his strength with 15 reps of 225 pounds.

If Grimes does become the player he was shown to be while at Florida, the Eagles will have gotten a steal, a player who can come in and make an immediate impact.

During the season, Grimes was complimented by his former quarterback in Kyle Trask, who was selected in the second round of last week's draft.

"Tre is just such an explosive receiver with very strong hands," Trask noted of Grimes last season.

"Similar to Kyle Pitts and some 50/50 ability, he can go up there and snag any ball. So, I have complete trust in him and not only him, but the rest of our receiving corps 'cause I see how hard they work throughout the week, and what kind of plays they can make and the speed they've got. So, when I'm dropping back I've got complete trust in my guys."

The Eagles needed to upgrade its receiver room. The team selected DeVonta Smith with its first-round pick, and he is expected to become the team's starting receiver right away. Meanwhile, the team's depth at the position is shaky.

While the Eagles selected Jalen Reagor in the first round just last season, the team didn't get to see the returns from their investment due to injuries. Beyond that, the team has plenty of question marks, allowing Grimes to get a legitimate fair shot in making the team.

While it remains to be seen whether or not the former Florida receiver will have the impact many expect him to, there's a chance for him to prove himself worthy. Expected to have a chip on his shoulder, that wouldn't be much of a surprise.