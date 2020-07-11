UF Announces Fall Semester Plan, Emphasizes Health, Safety and Testing

The University of Florida announced yesterday its plan for re-opening the academic portion of the school amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With the growing concern for students and faculty, the university originally delayed the release of its plan by one week in an effort to mitigate the harm done by the virus and increase safety for all who attend Florida this fall.

While the school does plan for a "full" reopening, there are plenty of contingencies in place to ensure the health and safety of its students, including specified remote learning and reduced/reshuffled class sizes.

Currently, the University plans to open its fall semester on August 31st, when the semester is set to begin. While plans could change, currently some in-person classes will be smaller, some may occur outside. There will be an option for students to opt for a fully online course schedule as well. Masks will be required and not adhering to the order could result in student conduct violations.

Some of the major points of emphasis include:

"Remote learning options to be available to most students; colleges and departments will determine the best mode of delivery or a particular course.

All units instructed to apply physical distancing measures and sanitizing stations widely deployed in facilities

UF plans to offer additional personal protective equipment to faculty and staff who will be in regular, extended contact with students in enclosed spaces

University Athletics will comply with UF, NCAA and SEC standards to return employees and student-athletes

Campus events remain suspended through the end of June 2020; the resumption of campus events and gatherings will be phased and gradual

On-campus residence halls will be open for fall, without an option for triple occupancy"

As far as residency halls are concerned, UF has already began procedures with student-athletes to continue safety methods. Freshman defensive end Princely Umanmielen recently gave a tour of his dorm which does include multiple rooms, however, as of the taping of his video, not all occupants had arrived. It should also be noted that upon entering the main hall of his building, the staff was protected using masks and glass between the two individuals.

The University of Florida also states it will work with off-campus house providers to isolate students that need to be quarantined, as needed.

So far as testing is concerned, UF will also be implementing a screening system in order to return students, faculty and staff to campus, which will not come at any additional cost.

"The cornerstone of UF’s reopening plan is the health and welfare of our faculty, staff, students, patients, vendors and others who come to our campus locations for any reason. The University of Florida community must work to avoid a COVID-19 flare-up of such magnitude that it would require the sort of emergency moves that were required during this spring semester," UF says in its plan.

So far as the end - or near end - of the semester, the students will be allowed to return after Thanksgiving break, however, they'll be able to opt to stay home instead, taking finals on December 18th.

While the university clearly states that plans could change, especially given the dynamic nature of the coronavirus, however, this is their "final" plan for the fall semester with the caveat, of course, that not all plans are perfect.

While this plan to open up schooling has little barring on the athletics side of things, it illustrates the nature of how complex the solutions to reopening anything can be, especially when given the responsibilities of dealing with thousands of students.

To read the full university plan, click here.