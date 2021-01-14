Urban Meyer Rumors: Jaguars Set to Hire Former Gators HC

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly set to hire former Florida Gators HC Urban Meyer as its next head coach.

While there has been plenty of rumors and speculation surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer, much of that is starting to come to a head.

Meyer, according to multiple reports, is in the process of finalizing a contract to make the big leap to the pros, becoming the head coach of the Jaguars, and continuing his legacy in the state of Florida.

The 56-year-old has never coached in the NFL before, leaving the Jaguars hoping that Meyer's success in stints with the Gators (2005-10) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (2012-18) will translate to the professional level. Meyer boasts a 187-32 record as a head coach in his college football career with Florida (65-15), Ohio State (83-9), Utah (22-2), and Bowling Green (17-6). He has 34 years of coaching experience in total.

Here are some of the rumors circulating surrounding Meyer's potential leap, and the Jaguars:

The Jaguars will be making a coaching hire soon, and all indications are that Meyer will leave the television studios to take on a big-time gig in Jacksonville. The Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 overall pick and all signs point to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being the selection.

An ideal situation for the Jaguars and Jacksonville, Meyer will look to bring his championship qualities to the franchise, something it has never accomplished in its history.