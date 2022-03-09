Skip to main content

Former Gators LB Vosean Joseph Signs With Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed former Florida Gators linebacker Vosean Joseph.

Former Florida Gators standout linebacker Vosean Joseph has found a landing spot in the Canadian Football League, signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Joseph, 24, was drafted into the National Football League by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

His signing was announced on social media earlier on Wednesday.

He would be waived by the Bills on Sept. 4, 2020, after spending the previous regular season on injured reserve. He never landed anywhere else, going on waivers unclaimed and sitting out the entire 2021 season. Now, he is back in the big leagues, just a bit up north than what was expected while at Florida.

During his time at Florida from 2016-18, Joseph was a standout linebacker, totaling 161 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during his career. He would go on to start 22 games total over three years prior to declaring for the NFL Draft early.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Florida has been wont to put defenders in the NFL, having had at least one selected every season since 2010. The team is very likely to have at least two go in this year's draft in defensive lineman Zachary Carter and cornerback Kaiir Elam. Elam is expected to land in the first or second round of the draft.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_12195328_168386547_lowres(1)
Football

Former Gators LB Vosean Joseph Signs With Hamilton Tiger-Cats

By Demetrius Harvey16 seconds ago
TE Outlook_Zipperer and Elksnis
Football

Florida Gators 2022 Positional Outlook: Tight End

By Brandon Carroll4 hours ago
Elam
Football

Gators-Centric, Post-NFL Combine 2022 Mock Draft

By Zach Goodall7 hours ago
TJ Searcy
Recruiting

Gators Coach Mike Peterson Stands Out in DE T.J. Searcy's Recruitment

By Zach Goodall8 hours ago
Gators Receivers 2
Football

Florida Gators 2022 Positional Outlook: Wide Receiver

By Demetrius HarveyMar 8, 2022
Marcus Stokes
Recruiting

QB From a Familiar High School Schedules Florida Gators Visit

By Zach GoodallMar 8, 2022
Traylon Ray
Recruiting

WR Traylon Ray Breaks Down Florida Gators Visit; Colbert’s Coaching Style

By Brandon CarrollMar 8, 2022
Payton Kirkland
Recruiting

OT Payton Kirkland: Gators 'Near the Top' Following Visit

By Conner ClarkeMar 8, 2022