Former Gators LB Vosean Joseph Signs With Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Florida Gators standout linebacker Vosean Joseph has found a landing spot in the Canadian Football League, signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Joseph, 24, was drafted into the National Football League by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

His signing was announced on social media earlier on Wednesday.

He would be waived by the Bills on Sept. 4, 2020, after spending the previous regular season on injured reserve. He never landed anywhere else, going on waivers unclaimed and sitting out the entire 2021 season. Now, he is back in the big leagues, just a bit up north than what was expected while at Florida.

During his time at Florida from 2016-18, Joseph was a standout linebacker, totaling 161 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during his career. He would go on to start 22 games total over three years prior to declaring for the NFL Draft early.

Florida has been wont to put defenders in the NFL, having had at least one selected every season since 2010. The team is very likely to have at least two go in this year's draft in defensive lineman Zachary Carter and cornerback Kaiir Elam. Elam is expected to land in the first or second round of the draft.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.