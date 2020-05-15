AllGators
Warrants Issued for Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar, Giants' Deandre Baker

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators wide receiver Quinton Dunbar - now in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks -, along with New York Giants defensive back Deandre Baker have been issued warrants for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to the warrant provided by the Miramar police department.

The incident occurred on May 13th in Miramar, Florida.

According to the warrant, an alleged argument ensued at a cookout, at which point, according to at least one witnesses, Baker and Dunbar allegedly pointed their "semi-automatic firearms" at undisclosed individuals taking more than $7,000 in cash along with several watches, including a watch (Audemars Piguet) valued at $17,500. There are conflicting reports, however, whether or not Dunbar was armed with a weapon, according to TMZ.

Also according to the warrant, the vehicles "used by the assailants" were pre-positioned in such a way to provide a quick exit from the house.

Dunbar recently signed a new deal in unrestricted free agency with the Seattle Seahawks, a three-year deal worth $10.5 million, including a $3 million signing bonus. Dunbar spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of Washington, converting to cornerback after primarily playing wide receiver for the Gators from 2011-2014.

Shortly after the arrest warrants were filed, the NFL issued a statement, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, stating "We are aware of the matter. We have no further comment at this time."

The New York Giants recently issued a statement regarding Baker, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, stating “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”

Dunbar spoke with the Seattle media earlier today, expressing his excitement to join Seattle, stating, “I have no worries in Seattle. I’m happy to be in Seattle. I just want to go out and play ball and help the team however I can."

The Seahawks recently issued a statement, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, in regards to the warrant issued for Dunbar's arrest, stating “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

We will update this story as more information is provided.

