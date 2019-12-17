What Will Each 2020 Defensive Back Commit Bring to Florida?

With the early signing period kicking off today Florida has certainly addressed their need at corner and safety.

The Gators currently have six defensive backs committed for the 2020 class. The prestige and tradition of Florida’s defensive backs have been rich, and Florida has consistently churned out defensive backs to the NFL. However, there has been a need for depth across Florida's secondary as of late, as well as more talent at safety.

Both appear to be on their way.

Looking at the 2020 class, Florida holds commitments from Jahari Rogers, Ethan Pouncey, Mordecai McDaniel, Rashad Torrence II, Avery Helm, and Tre’Vez Johnson. For clarity, Fenley Graham is listed as a defensive back, but he isn’t likely to play in the secondary at the next level. The same can be said about Marc Britt, who is listed as a wide receiver but may play safety, depending on what happens with recent Oregon de-commit Avantae Willams.

Here is a breakdown of the skills and fit of each 2020 defensive back commit for the Florida Gators.

Cornerback Jahari Rogers

The highest-rated recruit in Florida’s defensive back class hails from Arlington, Texas, and is considered the No. 7 cornerback in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

Rogers has all the tools to be an elite lockdown corner, as his length and speed make him so good in coverage. Rogers is also polished in pursuit, which is an impressive trait that will help in run support. Rogers will get better at cornerback with time and experience, as he has played quarterback for most of his high school career. Rogers' athleticism is impressive and allows him to make plays many others could not make, especially in space.

Cornerback Ethan Pouncey

The younger cousin of former Gator greats Mike and Maurkice, Pouncey is an outstanding cornerback and will thrive in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s scheme.

Pouncey is one of the most cerebral corners in the entire class and he has the ball skills to consistently make plays. This is no surprise, as Pouncey was mentored by another Florida great in former defensive back Keiwan Ratliff, who coached Pouncey’s 7-on-7 team. Pouncey is excellent at reading and baiting the quarterback, positioning himself perfectly to make plays while the ball is in the air. Due to these traits, Pouncey consistently produces interceptions and pass breakups - tallying eight picks and 21 PBUs as a junior.

Safety Mordecai McDaniel

If you haven’t been able to tell by now, Grantham is building a force on defense that is focused all on speed.

From the pass rushers, to the linebackers, to the defensive backs, every prospect that Grantham has recruited possesses excellent speed. McDaniel will play safety at the next level for the Gators, and considering his 6.54 55-meter dash time, he fits Grantham's mold.

And on top of his speed, McDaniel is quite the threat as a tackler. Florida hasn’t had a sure tackler on the backend for years now, and McDaniel could easily step in and get early reps in a secondary with little depth. Grantham loves to send his safeties on elaborate blitzes down the middle and off the edge, and there is no better candidate to send than McDaniel who is very quick off the ball.

Safety Rashad Torrence II

Torrence II has been committed to Florida for over a year now and will have an opportunity to step in and show off his coverage skills early on at safety for Florida.

The four-star out of Marietta, Georgia is playing some of the best high school competition in the nation, and makes plays all over the field in coverage. Torrence can play deep safety in Cover 1 and Cover 3 looks given his range, which will be very valuable at the next level. Torrence has impressive coverage traits for a young safety and breaks up many passes due to his awareness and twitch - he has tallied 14 PBUs over the past two seasons to go with two interceptions.

Torrence has the speed to get to sideline to sideline and rarely gets beat up top, regardless of what coverage he is playing in. Look for him to play a ball-hawking role in the Gators' defense.

Cornerback Avery Helm

Helm is just getting back on the field for his senior season, as he sat out most of 2019 with an ACL injury.

Despite the injury, Helm has continued to play at the highest of levels, as his team is still playing in the playoffs in Texas. Helm is a polished press-man corner and practices all the fundamentals you can ask for in man coverage. Helm gets his head around to spot the ball and has the speed and footwork to run step by step with the best. Helm also is a solid zone corner and is versatile depending on the matchup in a given week.

STAR/cornerback Tre’Vez Johnson

There are many things to love about Tre’Vez Johnson’s game, but his headhunting ability is like none other.

Johnson is a heat-seeking missile on the field and has the speed to get around and blow plays up. The 5’11, 175-pound corner out of Jacksonville loves to hit, and that is evident on his film. Johnson will be a perfect fit at nickel cornerback (STAR) in a year or two, but needs to put on a few more pounds before he is in Division 1 shape.

Safeties coach Ron English and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray did a phenomenal job evaluating the cornerback, as he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at Florida’s camps and was offered shortly after while he was still a lower-rated prospect by multiple services. Clemson tried to get in on him late, but he never wavered in his pledge to UF.

After his stellar senior season, many Gator fans are excited for his arrival, especially if Marco Wilson decides to declare early for the NFL Draft.

Another move coming?

This defensive back class is very deep, and Florida has one more chance to land an elite safety in Avantae Willams before National Signing Day in February.

Williams is undoubtedly one of the best safeties in the nation and will be a name to keep an eye on the new few months. Florida seems to be one of Williams' leaders as of now, but we all know how recruiting goes. Williams recently decommitted from Oregon and hails from Deland, FL - he'd be a huge get and a swing of momentum for Florida's in-state recruiting.

With or without Williams, Florida has addressed needs at safety and corner, especially with the expected attrition coming this offseason with multiple people leaving for the draft. This is one of the deepest classes Florida has signed at defensive back, and the tradition of DBU in Gainesville will carry on with these signees.