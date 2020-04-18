Where Are They Now: Gators Newest Hall of Fame LB Brandon Spikes

One of the most accomplished collegiate linebackers in the country during the last decade, former Gators linebacker Brandon Spikes surely was a part of one of the best Florida teams ever to be assembled and showcased that talent week-in and week-out.

As a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite ratings, Spikes was one of the most dominant and sought-after linebackers in high school football, becoming the number-two linebacker in North Carolina, and the fifth-overall inside linebacker in the country prior to graduating from Crest High School in Shelby (N.C.).

At Crest High School, Spikes recorded 75 tackles, four sacks, and four interceptions during his final season.

Following prep school, Spikes would eventually land with the Gators after being recruited by former Gators coach, and current Marshall head coach Doc Holliday.

Of course, Spikes had his choice. He could have gone to Alabama, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, or a host of other top-ranked programs in the country, but he chose Florida and up-and-coming head coach Urban Meyer.

During his freshman season at Florida, Spikes didn't get the starting role, instead, he was isolated to the bench in favor of then-starting middle linebacker Brandon Siler. It was during this season that Spikes would absorb all of his coach's teachings, and learn how to become a leader on the gridiron, a title he would carry for the remainder of his career.

After accounting for just nine tackles and one tackle for loss during his freshman season, Spikes quickly took on the role as the team's starting middle linebacker. Siler was now heading into the NFL, just before the team's BCS National Championship victory that season, Spikes was ready, showcasing all of the confidence in the world.

Just prior to the team's victory championship victory over Ohio State University, Spikes sported a light-pink suit, one made and given to him by his mother before the young linebacker was sent off to school.

“It’s the first time I’ve worn it," Spikes told the Gainesville Sun shortly after the team landed in Arizona. "They say you’ve got to be a real man to wear pink. Everyone was saying I looked good. I felt real good.”

It appears that light-pink suit was a good omen because for three years following its appearance the Gators and Spikes would experience some of the most impressive college football seasons in history.

For the three years following Spikes enrolling at the University of Florida, Spikes became what was - at the time - the Tim Tebow of the defensive side of the football for the Gators. The quintessential defensive quarterback, leader, and pacesetter.

During his sophomore season at Florida, Spikes would lead the defense in tackles (131), while coming in second to defensive end Derrick Harvey for tackles for loss with 16. While the Gators would not have the success they had just a year prior, accomplishing a record of only 9-3, it was clear already that Spikes was going to be something special, and he was.

Over the next two seasons, his final years with the Gators and in college football, Spikes played and started 25 games, tallying 161 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, six interceptions, and four touchdowns, the most by any Gators defender in history.

For his efforts, Spikes earned three First-Team All-SEC titles, two national championships, two SEC Championships, two consensus All-American awards (2008-09), enshrinement into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame in 2019, and now, most recently, Spikes is set to become one of Florida's enshrinees into the UF Athletics Hall of Fame, the highest honor Florida gives out.

Spikes will be inducted into the UF Athletics Hall of Fame along with his former offensive quarterback in Tebow, and former Gators punt returner Brandon James, who was an integral part of the Gators' BCS Championship titles in 2006 and 2008. James broke the news on Facebook last week, the school has yet to make an official announcement.

Next up for Spikes was the NFL, something every collegiate athlete dreams about.

In 2010, shortly after his senior season at Florida, Spikes would be selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. After playing for one of the greatest college coaches of all time, Spikes would be able to play for the greatest professional coach of all-time - Bill Belichick.

While his collegiate career was one for the ages, his NFL career simply wasn't. Spikes had his moments of greatness, however, mixed with injuries and some off-the-field issues, he could never truly live up to his potential.

Spikes would start 49 games with the Patriots, appearing in a Super Bowl during his second year in the league during the 2011 season. Over the four years Spikes initially played in New England, he accumulated 175 tackles in the team's 3-4 defense, along with 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Following his up-and-down stint with the Patriots, Spikes was allowed to leave via free agency, eventually signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. During his time with the Bills, the former Gator Great posted 63 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble over two years (2014 and 2016).

Since his contract ran out with the Bills Spikes has yet to play for another NFL team, his most recent workout being for the Detroit Lions in 2018.

While his NFL career may not have panned out the way Gator supporters, and maybe Spikes himself had thought or planned it would, it should not undersell the accomplishments he had with the Gators throughout the years.

Spikes remains one of the team's most decorated players and is widely thought of as one of the top-three Gators linebackers of all time, and one of the best linebackers in SEC history.

Currently, Spikes enjoying life outside of football, spending time with his family, however, he has yet to officially retire. What will eventually become official, however, is his enshrinement into the UF Athletics Hall of Fame, an honor, well deserved.