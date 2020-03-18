AllGators
Winners And Losers Of Florida Not Having Spring Practice

Graham Marsh

Obviously, no spring football is not a "victory" for anyone. In most of our world's, the more football, the better. Even if that football is mostly just a helmet and shorts and some practice videos taken by reporters. 

But unfortunately, there will be no spring football this offseason. Anywhere. With the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) shutting down the sports world, at least on the fields and courts, the Gators will not be able to practice this spring.

However, for the Gators this year, a few guys especially lose out on the lack of spring ball. And while they're teammates wouldn't say this publicly, that in turn may mean some guys  could "benefit" in a way from the lack of reps in March and April. 

Here are four winners and losers across Florida’s roster regarding the loss of spring camp.

Winners

QB Kyle Trask

With spring practice now not happening, any competition that was actually being had in Florida's quarterback room overwhelmingly favors redshirt senior Kyle Trask at this point.

As much as coach Dan Mullen prefers competition behind center, and every other position, it is hard to believe that he wouldn't roll with the most steady hand when fall camp starts now. 

RB Dameon Pierce

UF's backfield is Dameon Pierce's to claim now. He will unquestionably be the No. 1 running back in this season's offense regardless, but the lack of spring ball makes it tougher for the guys behind him - Malik Davis, Lorenzo Lingard, and others - to prove they should be in the carry rotation. Especially early in the year, expect a heavy dose of Pierce.

BUCK Jeremiah Moon

The edge rusher/linebacker had had foot surgery following an injury against Georgia in November. With young up-and-comers such as Mohamoud Diabate gunning for more snaps now that Jon Greenard has left the program, the spring was probably going to set Moon further behind. Now, he has more time to recover from his injury and not lose practice reps. 

DB Trey Dean III

The defensive back struggled mightily in his second year, despite an extremely promising freshman season. Dean never felt, or looked comfortable in the STAR role in this defense once he was moved there in 2019 due to Marco Wilson taking back the outside corner spot. 

With sophomore DB's such as Kaiir Elam, Jaydon Hill and Chester Kimbrough now in the mix to get more snaps, the spring was a chance for them to convince the coaches they should be in instead of Dean. 

But now with limited action before the season starts, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, along with cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray and safeties coach Rob English, perhaps will be more comfortable sticking with a guy who has more experience in the secondary.

Losers

Emory Jones

With Trask being a winner, quarterback Emory Jones is an obvious loser here. The redshirt sophomore's chances of competing for the starting gig in the orange and blue just got a whole lot harder without spring practice. It isn't impossible, but time is just really not on his side at all. 

Malik Davis

Nobody on this entire may need reps more than running back Malik Davis. The back has been riddled with injury his entire career to date. However, he has shown flashes of brilliance at times, especially his freshman year back in 2017. 

But Davis had a significant down year in 2019, Even compared to his injury-plagued years, and never contributed much of anything. The spring was a shot for him to start a possible comeback tour. Now? He'll have to wait until the fall. 

Jacob Copeland

Wide receiver Jacob Copeland will finally have a much heavier role in UF's offense in 2020. The star recruit of the 2018 recruiting class fought injury early in his Florida career, but more than anything has been buried under absurd WR depth for the Gators. 

Now, most of his competition is gone, and he will play a vital role. But he is another guy who needs as many reps as humanly possible in order to prepare for that role. No organized ball this time of year doesn't help him. 

Brett Heggie

There is no official confirmation of this, but the general belief is that with Nick Buchanan leaving for graduation, guard Brett Heggie will make the move to center. It shouldn't be  daunting task for him personally, but the center is typically the mastermind of the offensive line. 

He is the leader that gets everybody else right. The spring would have been the first opportunity for Heggie to experience being that voice to guide this young group. 

